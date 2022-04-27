Ramadan is a holy month in the Islamic calendar that is observed by Muslims around the world. It is a month of worship which involves fasting, donating to charity, praying and spending time with loved ones. The end of the month is marked by the festival of Eid-al-Fitr, upon which Muslims celebrate with family and friends, gather for meals and exchange gifts and money.

With the last few years seeing Eid celebrations heavily muted due to multiple lockdowns, this year is set to be an even bigger celebration as Muslims make plans to host loved ones, travel to visit others and indulge in all the foods missed over the last month. I know that I, for one, cannot wait for that morning cup of tea!

Throughout Islamic history, it has been common practice to follow the tradition of wearing your best clothes on Eid day – it is, in fact, an element that is actively encouraged as beautification and taking care of one’s appearance shows an expression of joy and celebration in faith. I remember as a child, the excitement of a new outfit, pressed and hung up in your closet, ready to be worn on Eid day. Or the last minute panicked shopping trips, trailing after my mother trying on outfit after outfit…

As I’ve got older, this has been replaced by the sheer joy of a new beauty launch that coincides with Eid or the opportunity to finally make some use of the palettes and potions that are just a little too exuberant for the day-to-day.

As Eid falls in line with the early May bank holiday weekend, celebrations are sure to last several days following the moon sighting. With this in mind, I’ve been nailing down the must-have beauty staples to carry me through the festivities.

Read more:

How we tested

In order to create the perfect Eid look, I sought skincare products that were hydrating and nourishing. Fasting throughout Ramadan can cause dryness in both hair and skin, and I wanted products that that left my skin glowing but also feeling healthy. I love a shimmering eye and accentuated cheeks for any party look, and the festivities of Eid are perfect for this – I was specifically trying to achieve a subtle, radiant glow with some pops of colour and light. For hair, I wanted something low maintenance but glossy and hydrated.