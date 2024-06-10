Foreo 2 go IPL machine delivers fast results – and it’s travel-friendly

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Whether we’re using a waxing kit, hair removal cream or humble razor, there’s nothing pleasant about removing unwanted body hair. It can be uncomfortable and for results that last, it often requires a lot of upkeep, which makes an IPL machine an appealing route to silky smooth skin.

IPL machines (aka, devices that harness the hair-zapping power of intense pulsed light technology) may be favoured as a (relatively) painless approach to long-term hair removal. They work by emitting a broad spectrum of light into multiple layers of the skin, which is converted into heat that destroys the hair follicle, curbing further unwanted hair growth.

In our review of the best IPL machines, we put a series of these gadgets to the test, but if you’re a frequent traveller, Foreo’s 2 go could be the one to try. Dubbed the best travel-friendly option by our tester, it was easy to pack into their suitcase ahead of a mini-break, and it even comes complete with a built-in air cooling system to make the process more comfortable.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tried and tested device.

Foreo 2 go IPL hair removal device: £269, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Foreo )

Praised in our review for being a sleek, compact and lightweight hair removal solution, the Foreo 2 go device is sure to be the perfect travel companion. Not only was the process “quick and relatively painless”, but the machine itself was also “easy to use”, according to our tester.

The machine uses intense power and high-speed flashes which “targets the hair follicles, putting them into a resting phase and encouraging them not to grow back”, they explained. It comes with five intensity settings and two modes for intimate or larger areas. As for results, they noticed “less hair growing back within just a couple of uses”.

Among the features, the larger treatment window made it easy to remove leg hair. The T-sonic massage dilates pores so that the “light pulses can reach the hair follicles they’re targeting far more easily”, and the cool air blown onto the skin ensures limited discomfort. What’s more, with its functional and ergonomic design, it was “comfortable to hold and manoeuvre across different areas of the body”.

Buy now

For more tried and tested recommendations, read our review of the best IPL and hair removal devices