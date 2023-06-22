Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ghd fans, pay attention – the brand has brought back its annual summer sale for 2023 and you can get your hands on up to 20 per cent off selected stylers.

Perhaps your current hair appliance is looking a little tired or maybe you’ve been dying to get your hands on a new device to curl, straighten or add volume to your hair. Either way, this summer sale is a great time to snap up products for a little less.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to stock up on any future gifts for family and friends, it’s a great opportunity to bag yourself a bit of a bargain.

Ghd’s use of temperature makes its devices ideal purchases. All of the brand’s professional tools work at 185C, which is the optimum temperature for long-lasting results – without exposing your lovely locks to heat damage.

If you’re looking to snap up a new set of straighteners (or one of the many other devices) in ghd’s summer sale, we’ve narrowed down the best deals for you.

Ghd original styler: Was £129, now £116, ghdhair.com

You can snap up the brand’s OG appliance for 15 per cent less in ghd’s summer sale. An oldie but a firm goodie, this is the cult classic that started it all – with upgraded technology and an improved design. Featuring new-generation single-zone ceramic technology, these straighteners are perfect for all hair types – whether you’re creating poker-straight locks or bouncy curls.

Ghd unplugged cordless hair straightener: Was £299, now £239, ghdhair.com

Reduced by a favourable 20 per cent, these cordless straighteners mean you can style your hair wherever you are. Delivering up to 20 minutes of continous styling performance and taking only 45 seconds to heat up, you can style your hair sleek and smooth on the go. Featuring dual zone technology to ensure the optimum styling temperature of 185C is maintained throughout, the ceramic-coated plates aim to deliver salon-worthy hair with shine.

Ghd platinum+ hair straightener: Was £229, now £194, ghdhair.com

With so many hair straighteners on the market, it’s hard to know which one to go for but what sets the platinum+ apart is its ultra-zone feature. Using predictive technology to respond uniquely to each section of your hair, you can expect consistent results with this advanced styler. There’s also the ghd standard of 185C – plus the styler now has 15 per cent off.

Ghd glide hot brush: Was £159, now £135, ghdhair.com

Also with 15 per cent off is the cult-favourite glide brush. This was the first professional hot brush to come from the brand and aims to tame and smooth dry hair quickly and effortlessly. Using ceramic technology with ioniser, the appliance remains at the optimum styling temperature of 185C and claims to ensure frizz-free looks.

Ghd rise hot brush: Was £169, now £143, ghdhair.com

Perhaps you’re more ‘team rise’. If so, this hot brush also has 15 per cent off in ghd’s summer sale. The volumising hair hero is said to create two times more body, which the brand claims will last all day long. Using smart ultra-zone technology and 5mm nylon bristles for maximum root lift, the advanced infinity sensor within the barrel keeps the temperature of the appliance at ghd’s standard 185C.

Ghd helios hair dryer: Was £179, now £152, ghdhair.com

In the market for a new hairdryer? Well, ghd has also discounted its iconic helios hairdryer by 15 per cent. Complete with aeroprecis technology to channel airflow through the brushless DC motor, this powerful device allows you to dry and style your hair with both speed and control. Lightweight and ergonomically balanced, the ghd helios hair dryer aims to deliver salon-quality results from the comfort of your own home.

Ghd curve soft curl tong: Was £149, now £134, ghdhair.com

The popular soft curl tong may only be reduced by 10 per cent but every little helps, right? Designed to create big curls and soft waves, this styling device has a 32mm barrel with a spring-activated ergonomic lever. It features a protective cool tip and built-in safety stand, as well as a lengthy cord to allow for flexbile styling. There’s even an automatic sleep mode, which kicks in 30 minutes after no use, so you can style stress-free.

Ghd the blow dryer radial brush, size 4: Was £26, now £22.10, ghdhair.com

Need a new brush? Well, you’re in luck, as they’re all reduced by 15 per cent in ghd’s summer sale. Ghd’s blow dryer radial brush is ideal for anyone who has long hair or wishes to create more volume. The ceramic-barrelled brush retains its heat for a more efficient blow dry and works best with hair that’s about 80 per cent dry but still in need of some styling.

Ghd advanced split end therapy: Was £25.75, now £21.80, ghdhair.com

All hair serums are also reduced by 15 per cent, so, if you’re looking to pick up a new styling product for a little less, now’s your chance. This advanced split-end therapy has saved our tresses a time or two, aiming to seal split ends for up to 10 washes. A nourishing hair treatment, which is activated by the heat of your chosen styling tool, it can help you achieve sleeker, smoother and shinier locks.

Ghd bodyguard heat protect spray: Was £18.95, now £16, ghdhair.com

Save 15 per cent and your hair, as you protect it before each time you use your hair dryer or other stying appliance. Ghd’s popular heat-protection spray allows you to safely create your favourite hairstyles, without worrying about any damage caused to your hair. Whether you’re looking to create a poker-straight look or bouncy waves, you’ll want this by your side.

