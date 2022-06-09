Hailing the start of summer, Love Island is officially back with a whole new cohort of singletons gracing our screens each evening. From love triangles and “top three” lists to large age gaps that are already causing controversy, the season for “cracking on” has well and truly begun.

For the second year in a row, Boots – the official beauty partner of the show – is making sure the new and improved villa is well stocked with holiday must-haves. This year, 2021 winner Millie Court has teamed up with the stalwart to bring us the inside scoop on the islander’s bathroom cabinets, as well as her top beauty picks from her time on the show.

“One of the villa staples was the Fenty gloss bomb (£18, Boots.com) in the colour Fenty glow.” Millie said. “Me and the girls would literally go through a bottle of this a week, I’m not joking we were obsessed with it, and I now use it literally every single day.”

Another favourite among the contestants was Huda’s eyeshadow palettes “because they were perfect for every look”. She also highlighted the TikTok-viral Maybelline lash sensational (£9.99, Boots.com) as her favourite mascara.

For 2022, Boots will be supplying the villa with products spanning 13 categories – from SPF essentials and make-up to skincare, grooming products and new for this year, fragrances. “Last year by the end of the series I’d run out of fragrance in the villa, but I hear Boots is supplying this year’s islanders with all the fragrance they need – so lucky them,” said Millie.

Here, we take a look at Millie’s top 10 beauty picks from Boots to help you tick off your own holiday packing list.