Get a free full-sized gift in the biannual Refy sale – here’s how

Loved for its considered line-up of brow-fluffing, lip-defining and skin-priming products, Refy is one of the buzziest brands in the beauty space right now.

Reflecting the minimalist ethos of its formulas, its signature grey packaging can be spotted in many a make-up bag, from the cult brow sculpt to the viral cream blush.

Founded by influencer and entrepreneur Jess Hunt in 2020 with just a small line of brow products, Refy has maintained a pared-back approach when it comes to beauty. Since then, all of the formulas launched focus on helping you streamline your beauty regime and keeping things low-maintenance. With more than 60 million views on TikTok, Refy’s USP is certainly working.

Already affordably priced between £16 and £28, Refy hosts just two sales a year – and its summer event has just kicked off with 10 per cent off site-wide. Plus, you can get a free full-size gift with every purchase.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on your favourite brow gel or want to try its bestselling lip blush, here’s everything we’re shopping in the Refy sale.

Refy lash sculpt: Was £20, now £18, Refybeauty.com

( Refy )

Designed to capture every lash to sculpt, lift and lengthen, Refy’s mascara boasts a curved applicator for extra precision. Touted as transfer-free, the formula also contains nourishing ingredients that get to work strengthening your lashes while you wear it. Available in a pigmented black shade, it creates a high-impact finish without clumping.

Buy now

Refy brow sculpt: Was £16, now £14.40 Refybeauty.com

( Refy )

Perhaps the brand’s most viral product, this formula gives the illusion of laminated brows without the commitment. A wax and gel hybrid, the formula keeps brows firmly in place all day while giving them definition and lift. The dual-ended applicator lets you comb and shape your brows for a sculpted look. A staple in our own make-up bag, one tube lasts for at least three months, too. Securing a spot in our round-up of the best brow gels, our tester said: “We love the innovative wand (nothing is better for combing and setting brows), and the formula is brilliant at holding brows in place.”

Buy now

Refy cream blush: Was £14, now £12.60, Refybeauty.com

( Refy )

This blush is available in seven flattering hues (from rose pink to cherry red), Refy’s blush is cream-based with a highly pigmented formula that’s easy to blend and build. “As it’s so soft, it blends seamlessly into skin with just your fingers or a brush, and a little really does go a long way,” our tester said in their review. Each shade is designed to enhance the natural colouring of your complexion, giving you a healthy flush.

Buy now

Refy lip sculpt: Was £18, now £16.20, Refybeauty.com

( Daisy Lester )

Refy’s cult lip sculpt secured the top spot in our review of the best lip liners, with our tester loving the creamy and blendable formula that glides effortlessly across your lips. At the other end, there’s a gel setter to help create a smooth, matte finish. “This not only reduces applications but sets the colour for a lipstick effect,” our tester said. The pigment is long-lasting, with the range of neutral shades creating the illusion of plump, full lips.

Buy now

Refy duo brush: Was £16, now £14.40, Refybeauty.com

( Refy )

A dual brush is a space-saving essential in any beauty collection. Refy’s take features a small curved buffing brush that really gets into hard-to-reach areas, while a white-tipped stippling bronzer brush helps disperse products across the face. “This works incredibly well with the cream blush, bronzer and highlighter,” our tester said. Plus, we love the sleek minimalist design that will take pride of place in your make-up bag.

Buy now

Refy lip blush: Was £16, now £14.40, Refybeauty.com

( Refy )

A lipstick and balm hybrid, Refy’s lip blush comes in eight colourways to add a subtle blush of colour to your pout. The innovative formula features balm-like ingredients to keep your lips moisturised while blurring technology visible smooths. “It’s soft, creamy and delivers all the best bits of your favourite lip balm, as well as being in a chunky stick-like shape that’s easy to apply,” our tester said.

Buy now

Refy lip gloss: Was £16, now £14.40, Refybeauty.com

( Refy )

This high-shine gloss is the perfect layer for lip liner or lipstick, working to hydrate and give lips the illusion of fullness. The lightweight formula is easily applied with the metal applicator that leaves lips feeling cool and refreshed. Giving your pout a glass-like finish, it’s a staple product to throw in your bag for topping up during the day.

Buy now

Refy eyebrow pencil: Was £14, now £12.60, Refybeauty.com

( Refy )

Helping to define, fill in and shape your brows for fuller arches, Refy’s brow pencil is highly pigmented with an ultra-fine tip. Recreating hair strokes, the formula contains synthetic bee wax which creates a seamless finish. Available in five shades, the pencil’s spoolie buffs and blends the product in for a natural finish.

Buy now

