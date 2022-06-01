Beauty trends can come and go on TikTok, but we tend to really take note when hashtags rack up an impressive amount of views, which is exactly what’s happened with the 16.6million hits (and counting) on Clarins’s new lip comfort oil.

The social media platform is awash with videos celebrating the hydrating lip juiciness of this colourful pout product, since it was relaunched earlier this year with a newer formula.

It follows hot on the heels of Dior’s lip glow oil also going viral on TikTok and costs less than that £29.50 price tag. But coming in at £20, Clarins’s incarnation still isn’t the cheapest lip oil around.

As big fans of affordable dupes, we were happy to find Lottie London has a budget version of this lip-smackingly gorgeous beauty buy. It comes in a few bright shades too, for a splash of summery lip colour, much like the Clarins luxury option. The bud applicator and transparent packaging is pretty similar too.

Of course, our favourite part is the price, because this version comes in at a sizeable £14 less than the Clarins lip oil.

Here’s what we know about this purse-friendly lip oil alternative.

Lottie London oil slick lip oil: £5.95, Lottie.london

(Lottie London)

This lip oil is available in a few bright tints, including pink, peach and red, as well as a clear version too. The vegan-friendly buy includes hydrating ingredients like almond oil, plus cherry and vanilla extracts.

We reviewed it in our best lip oils guide and rated it for its noughties nostalgia. Our writer said “there was no sticky or tacky feeling” when applying the Lottie London lip oil and although it “didn’t give a long-lasting shine”, at this price we wouldn’t mind topping up in between coats.

The pricier Clarins comfort lip oil (£20, Feelunique.com) is “light enough to be used every day for a subtle touch of colour when you’re not quite feeling a full lipstick”, and it also works to “deeply moisturise” lips. But, it’s important to remember that you could stock up on three shades of the Lottie London product for the price of one Clarins comfort lip oil. So really, what’s a few touch ups when you’re getting this good a saving?

