There’s a unique kind of shopping satisfaction to be had in finding big savings in the Aldi Specialbuys section. Whether you’re looking for dog beds, garden furniture, bubble bath or cheap everyday essentials it has it all.

When it comes to cut-price beauty buys, the affordable retailer is famous for launching amazing dupes of big-name brands, such as the Laura Mercier honey bath, Elizabeth Arden eight-hour cream, Pixi glow tonic and Urban Decay naked heat eyeshadow palette, and all at far cheaper prices.

So we were very excited to hear that Aldi is relaunching the It Cosmetics CC+ cream dupe which was (understandably) a sell-out last summer. The make-up must-have is said to be a colour corrector cream that smoothes over blemishes and provides SPF50 coverage, while being presented in similar metallic packaging to the original too.

But the best bit of course, is the price. At £3.99 for 35ml, Aldi’s Lacura CC cream 50 comes in at almost £30 less than the same sized It Cosmetics version. That’s a massive Specialbuys saving.

Here’s everything we need to know about snapping up this cult classic beauty buy for much less cash.

Lacura CC cream SPF50: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk – available from 19 June

Billed as a dupe of It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ cream with SPF50 (£32.50, Boots.com), the £3.99 Aldi version is almost a whopping £30 cheaper, making it much more affordable.

While we haven’t tested the Aldi colour correcting cream yet, our writer is a huge fan of the It Cosmetics number for smoothing and balancing skin on no-makeup-makeup days.

Plus, in our guide to the best CC creams, our reviewer was so impressed they rated It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ illumination (£33, Lookfantastic.com) as best overall. They said it provides “great hydration” and gives skin “a more balanced appearance”. To outline the close comparison, they also added that it has exactly the same formula as the original CC+ cream, just “minus the shimmer”.

What we do know about Aldi’s relaunched Lacura CC cream is that it’s also designed to help hydrate the skin while providing added SPF50. The everyday essential is described as being colour correcting to counteract the appearance of blemishes. So far, so similar.

There are six shades to buy, including: vanilla, eclair, butter scotch, crème brûlée, tiramisu and mousse. The squeezy tube packaging features purple and metallic detailing with a silver lid, which reminds us a lot of the It Cosmetics incarnation too.

If, like us, you’re very keen to snap up this CC cream steal, you’ll need to wait a little bit longer as it’s only available to pre-order online fom 19 June and won’t be in store until 26 June.

Available to pre-order on 19 June

