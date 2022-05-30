Helping you discover new cosmetics while bagging a bargain, M&S’s sell-out beauty bag is back again for 2022.

Owing to the impressive offering of skincare, make-up, nail and haircare bestsellers, it’s no surprise that previous year’s edits have sold out within just hours. This time, it’s bigger and better than ever, with £160 worth of products compared to £140 last year.

Available to buy from tomorrow (31 May) online and in-store, and costing just £25 when you spend £30 accross clothing, homeware or beauty, there are 11 products in the bag meaning it’s an absolute steal.

Inside, you’ll find a mix of six full-size and five travel minis, spanning skincare, haircare, body care, make-up and fragrance. The perfect assortment for staycations, holidays or summertime soirees, it’s a great opportunity to try out products and secure a new favourite.

From Aveda haircare (that’s worth £28 alone) and Origins, to Clinique and This Works body care, the bag boasts an impressive roster of brands. Here, we’ve got all the details you need to know about what’s in the 2022 M&S beauty bag, including links to the full-size versions to shop, and why they are worth adding to your shopping basket.

M&S summer beauty bag: £25 when you spend £30, Marksandspencer.com – available 31 May

(M&S )

As well as the impressive range of beauty goodies worth £160, you’ll also get a beauty bag thrown into the mix. Coming in a summer-hued bright pink shade, there’s no risk of it blending into the background and getting lost. With a zip closure and roomy design, it’s perfect for storing all your essentials while travelling or for providing extra storage in your bathroom cabinet. You can get your hands on it in-store and online from tomorrow.

Available 31 May

What’s in M&S’s summer beauty bag?

Autograph mini lip chubby, 2.4g: £10, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

Ideal for keeping at the bottom of your handbag, this balm keeps your lips moisturised as well as adding a touch of colour and shine. And the twist-up design ensures easy application for handy touch-ups on the go. You’ll find a mini version of the £10 lip balm inside the beauty bag.

Aveda botanical repair leave-in treatment, 100ml: £29.50, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

Worth nearly £30, Aveda’s leave-in treatment costs more than you’ll spend on the bag itself. Claiming to instantly strengthen and repair hair from the inside out, it also helps to detangle your locks, prevent brekage and protect against heat up to 230 degrees.

Clinique moisture surge auto-replenishing hydrator, 15ml: £13, Marksandspencer.com

(Clinique )

One of Clinique’s cult-favourite products, this product helps ensures long-lasting hydration. The oil-free gel-cream formula not only promises to boost and lock in moisture, but also serves as a smooth canvas for make-up application.

Emma Hardie plump and glow hydrating facial mist, 90ml: £42, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

There’s a 30ml version of Emma Hardie’s facial mist up for grabs in M&S’s beauty bag. The moisture-packed product helps to soften and hydrate lacklustre skin, with the lightweight formula containing soothing aloe vera. There’s also added benefits with the product’s colour correcting properties.

Discover white coconut eau de toilette, 30ml: Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

M&S’s white coconut scent from its Discover range is unable to be bought separately, but in the bag you’ll find a 30ml size bottle of the tropical fragrance. With notes of sea-salted coconut and exotic white flowers, the summer scent is enhanced by accents of sweet blossom and iced citrus.

Huile prodigieuse florale multipurpose dry oil, 10ml: £29.50, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

There’s a 10ml travel-sized version of this floral scent in this year’s summer beauty bag. The multi-purpose dry oil not only nourishes, repairs and beautifies the face, body and hair but offers a delicate fragrance with notes of grapefruit, magnolia and musk.

Oirigins ginzing eye cream, 15ml: £26, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

Aiding in the reduction of dark circles, this product also offers great hydration under make-up. The supercharged formula of vitamin c, niacinamide and orange peel extract helps tackle redness, puffiness and fine lines – the perfect pick-me-up for tired eyes.

Percy & Reed time to shine mirror mirror shine serum, 50ml: £22, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

Delivering a healthy dose of shine and gloss, Percy & Reed’s hair serum uses a combination of enhancing argan oil and kalahari melon seed oil that adds all-important protein to every strand. You can use on either wet or dry hair and a little goes a long way; simply apply a few drops from mid-lengths to ends.

Prai ageless upper arm creme, 110ml: £20, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

There’s a 30ml travel-size of Prai’s upper arm creme in M&S’s beauty bag. The caffeine-infused formula helps to firm and tone upper arms, while being both smoothing and energising for skin. An instant body confidence booster.

This Works perfect legs body butter, 200ml: £25, Marksandspencer.com

(This Works)

You’ll enjoy a 150ml version of This Works’ body butter in the beauty bundle. Designed to pamper and prime your legs for this summer and beyond, the butter’s formula includes moisturising hyluronic acid, nourishing shea butter and uplifting essential oils.

Nails Inc “no bad days in Notting Hill’ 14ml: £8, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

Never failing to neglect nails, this year’s beauty bag includes the Nail Inc “no bad days in Notting Hill” varnish. The bold and striking red and pink-hued shade is perfect for adding a splash of colour to your summer ensembles. When we reviewed a different varnish from Nail Inc in our round-up of halal nail polishes, our tester said that “out of all those we tried we found this one lasted the longest on our nails without chipping”.

