Racking up a huge 3.9 million views via #elfpowderpuff on TikTok, it’s safe to say this pretty pink product has cemented itself in the social media site’s hall of fame. But how is a powder puff gaining so much attention, and why this one specifically?

The mention of powder puffs may conjure up an image of Victorian women patting away at their faces with unnecessarily large fluffy face cushions – their usage seems much less common in modern make-up routines, with beauty blenders, sponges and brushes often taking the top spot. Until now, it seems, thanks to this bargain beauty buy from e.l.f.

Known for its affordable beauty staples, the cosmetics company is no stranger to creating low-cost dupes of luxe-label products. We’ve even compared the e.l.f and Elemis cleansing balms – at £34 cheaper, e.l.f became our recommendation for an everyday essential. We’ve also compared the e.l.f halo glow and Charlotte Tilbury flawless filter, dubbing the former a “near flawless dupe”, which is very high praise from our IndyBest expert tester.

TikTok beauty buffs are also impressed with the brand, with countless creators sharing ‘haul’ videos, testing a whole host of products, from primers and bronzers to blushers. But, in true TikTok style, only a select few will go viral, and the powder puff was the product given this pedestal. So, in true IndyBest fashion, we gave it a go to see just what all the fuss was about, and lend our expert opinion on whether you can trust the TikTok fanfare.

While TikTok may be a great place for make-up tips, cleaning hacks and more, it isn’t always the most reliable source of information. So, before you jump in with two feet, wholly believing every review to be trustworthy, we’ve taken on another TikTok Trial to see whether this small but mighty make-up buy is really built to break the internet. Keep reading this article to find out more.

How we tested

When recreating make-up looks or trying out new styles, it’s often the products themselves we pay the most attention to – a rave review of the applicator is a much rarer occurrence.

Unlike a product review that can take weeks or months to decide whether it lives up to its claims, an applicator tool can be deemed trustworthy or not after the first use. So, just one use was enough for us to work out whether we too loved the e.l.f TikTok powder puff.

Size, shape and ease of use were all top of our list for judging, along with the final result it left on skin too.

The method and products used

Of course, to test out the powder puff, the first thing we needed to do was apply our regular make-up routine. This included the Max Factor miracle pure skin-improving foundation (£13.99, Boots.com), the Max Factor miracle pure concealer (£9.99, Boots.com) and the Huda Beauty easy bake loose baking and setting powder (£31, Boots.com), named best for under eyes in our setting powder round-up.

According to TikTok, loose setting powders seem to be the best ones to use for the powder puff and any one you have to hand is sure to do the trick – so long as it’s the right colour match for your skin, or translucent. Although, the product page does state that pressed powders also work.

Dabbing just the tip of the e.l.f halo glow powder puff (£4, Elfcosmetics.com) into the loose powder, to collect a good amount of product, then lightly dabbing under the eyes to set the concealer seemed to be the best place to start. From there, we also used the bigger end to apply powder to other areas of the face, including the forehead, chin, nose and anywhere else that was a little bit shiny.

The results

(The Independent)

Super soft, the powder puff is made from pink velour with a heavily cushioned inside, which feels lovely when pressed against the skin. It’s shaped like a flat egg, with a pointed top that reaches into the narrow areas of the face, mainly under the eyes, and the larger flat end works well on larger areas, such as the cheeks, forehead and chin. There’s even a ribbon across the back, which handily slots onto your fingers for easy application, too.

A huge number of content creators who have raved about this powder puff have all said the same thing: it’s great, but you have to be very careful not to get too much product on it, lest you be left with a chalky-looking face.

We quickly realised that too much means not a lot at all. In fact, it’s best to go in with a tiny amount and slowly build up, as the best thing about this powder puff is that it holds on to very little product, meaning most of it does end up on your face.

But, when getting the right balance – which may take a bit of getting used to – we were really impressed with the end result. Unlike brushes that drop the product down your face, beauty blenders that can press the product too firmly into the skin, or other thinner powder puffs that are often uncomfortable, this one is by far our favourite for now.

Our under-eyes received a blurring effect, our forehead was less shiny, and make-up seemed to last a lot longer without inevitably slipping down our face.

The verdict: e.l.f powder puff

At £4, we can safely say TikTok was right in praising the e.l.f halo glow powder puff (£4, Elfcosmetics.com). It is, in fact, a bargain buy worth adding to your basket if a matte-finish face is what you’re after.

It was soft on delicate areas of the skin, including the under-eyes, and large enough in size to cover the entire face. But, of course, your choice of setting powder will play a key role in the final result too. So be sure to opt for your everyday favourite, or try the Huda Beauty easy bake loose baking and setting powder (£31, Boots.com) as used by our tester.

In even better news, the powder puff can also be thrown in the washing machine alongside your flannels, reusable make-up pads and towels on a regular wash, and it comes out good as new. But, it does regularly sell out – and it is currently out of stock right now – so be sure to sign up to be notified about its return.

Buy now £4, Elfcosmetics.com

