Beauty buffs, get ready – as in what might be some of the most exciting news we’ve heard in 2022, Glossier’s sale is back for another year.

Until 2021, the billion-dollar beauty brand only ever slashed its prices once a year (during Black Friday). This meant that when a 50 per cent off discount code leaked sitewide for two hours last year, the beauty world went wild. And while the brand was forced to terminate the code, it did get them thinking and now we can all reap the benefits.

The brand’s “Friends of Glossier” sale was born out of this mistake. The fact that it’s back for another year is huge news, as almost everything across Glossier’s skincare, makeup, body and fragrance collections will have 20 per cent off between 26-31 May. Simply shop on the website as normal and add the 20 per cent discount code “FOG22” at checkout.

As beauty obsessives, we’d be tempted to add one of everything to our shopping basket, but if you need some help to get your cart rolling, we’ll be on hand to help. This is a tiny window of opportunity to score big on Glossier’s beauty and skincare, with cult favourites like futuredew, boy brow, cloud paint, you perfume and the bestselling beauty bag all up for grabs.

As well as seizing this special moment to restock all of your Glossier staples, buy some gifts for fellow beauty enthusiasts, or finally try one of the brand’s latest creations, there will also be limited-edition bundles up for grabs that we got a sneak preview at.

Here, we’ve got all the details on the sets available – and make sure you check back here tomorrow when the sale starts for our curated selection of the crème de la crème of deals.

Glossier base, bronze and bag set: Was £75, now £60, Glossier.com – available 26 May

Glossier’s bestselling beauty bag (Glossier)

Containing the brand’s cult-favourite beauty bag (£32, Glossier.com), perfecting skin tint (£20, Glossier.com), stretch concealer (£15, Glossier.com) and solar paint (£17, Glossier.com), this set is a steal at £60. You’ll save £9 by buying the products as a bundle and can enjoy an additional 20 per cent off by entering the discount code at checkout. Our reviewer had nothing but praise for the beauty bag, while our tester said Glossier has perfected the formula of its solar paint which “delivers a truly radiant bronze.”

Available 26 May

Glossier summer fresh set: Was £78, now £62.40, Glossier.com – available 26 May

Glossier’s futuredew serum (Glossier)

As well as the beauty bag, in this set you’ll find the brand’s milky jelly cleanser (£8, Glossier.com), priming moisturiser (£18, Glossier.com) and bestselling futuredew (£23, Glossier.com) – saving £10 on the bundle overall, as well as an extra 20 per cent off. Our reviewer dubbed the brand’s futuredew serum as the “perfect pick-me-up for tired and dull skin.”

Available 26 May

Glossier it’s all in the bag set: Was £74, now £59, Glossier.com – available 26 May

(Glossier)

From the bag to the brand’s cloud paint (£15, Glossier.com), boy brow (£14, Glossier.com), lash slick (£14, Glossier.com) and balm dotcom (£10, Glossier.com), this set is packed with beauty essentials. The gel was chosen as a best buy in our round-up of the best eyebrow products, alongside Glossier’s brow flick (£15, Glossier.com), for its ability to create “big, lazy arches”. Meanwhile the cloud paint featured in our round-up of the best Glossier products, with our reviewer praising it for being “incredibly highly pigmented”, meaning you only need a tiny bit to build up a good flush.

Available 36 May

Glossier’s full eye set: Was £52, now £41.60, Glossier.com – available 26 May

The brand’s skywash (IndyBest)

This bundle also contains the boy brow and lash slick, as well as Glossier’s pro tip eyeliner (£15, Glossier.com) and skywash lid tint (£15, Glossier.com). In our review of the skywash, our tester said: “It goes on a little glossy but soon dries down to a light, almost powdery finish.”

Available 26 May

Glossier lip finish trio: Was £35, now £28, Glossier.com – available 26 May

(Glossier)

Glosser’s limited-edition lip set includes the brand’s lip gloss (£11, Glossier.com), generation G (£14, Glossier.com) and ultra lip (£14, Glossier.com) – containing everything you need to perfect your pout. In our round-up of the lip glosses, our reviewer highlighted Glossier’s as providing the best glossy finish. “We’ve never found a finish quite as dazzling – lips are left instantly glassy, with vitamin E and jojoba oil to keep them soft and nourished,” they praised.

Available 26 May

