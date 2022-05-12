The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Dyson airwrap stock – live: Where to buy the complete hair tool today, plus a deal at Ebay
Follow along for the latest intel on availbility, plus expert advice on how to use the tool and stellar deals
Few products have caused such a furore in the beauty world like the Dyson airwrap. First launched in 2018, the multi-functional hair tool rapidly reached cult status owing to its ability to blow-dry and smooth, curl or wave all in one go, producing a salon-quality look at home.
Last month, an all-new revamped styler was released. Of course, we got our hands on one with our tester stating that it’s “definitely better than the original. They also praised the “improved attachments” and faster air flow that left their “hair softer and smoother than usual.”
In terms of the OG, Dyson’s first styler earned a spot in our round-up of the best hot brushes with our writer lauding the “plethora of attachments to pick from.” Best of all, they said: “We found that achieving a bouncy blow-dry look took just 15 minutes.”
But owing to popular demand, it’s near-impossible to get your hands on either one of Dyson’s tools. Stock of the original styler has been fleeting since late last year, while the new styler has suffered similar problems. The company cites global supply chain issues, which are impacting other tech products, like the coveted PS5 console.
If you’re looking to get your hands on one, whether that is Dyson’s OG tool or the new and improved multi-styler, our liveblog is here to keep you updated on stock, as well as answering all your questions on the hair tools. Ready to banish bad hair days? Let’s go.
Here’s how to save £70 on refurbished Dyson airwraps
With the Dyson airwrap only being available at the marked-up price of £745 at Amazon, if you’re wanting to save some pennies on the hair tool – we’d recommend picking up a refurbished model.
Back in stock and better still, reduced by £70, you can pick up a refurbished model at eBay for £379.99 (Ebay.co.uk) and at Dyson’s own refurbished hub (Dyson.co.uk) for the same price – that’s a huge £365 less than Amazon. A no brainer really.
Find out more about the Ebay deal below:
PSA: Dyson’s airwrap is £70 off right now
This is not a drill, the Dyson airwrap is in stock right now and has £70 off – here’s where to buy it from eBay certified refurbished
Welcome back to our Dyson airwrap stock checker blog
Good morning! Just as we thought the airwrap was becoming more widely available, Dyson’s cult hair tool is once again sold out in most UK retailers.
If you’re after the OG styler, Amazon is the only place can only buy the airwrap – but it’s at the marked up price of £639.99 (Amazon.co.uk).
The airwrap usually retails at £449.99, so make sure to check back here for the latest updates on when it drops at any more retailers for a cheaper price.
