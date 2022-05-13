Since launching last month, the new and improved Dyson airwrap has been sold-out almost constantly (The Independent)

Few products have caused such a furore in the beauty world like the Dyson airwrap. First launched in 2018, the multi-functional hair tool rapidly reached cult status owing to its ability to blow-dry and smooth, curl or wave all in one go, producing a salon-quality look at home.

Last month, an all-new revamped styler was released. Of course, we got our hands on one with our tester stating that it’s “definitely better than the original. They also praised the “improved attachments” and faster air flow that left their “hair softer and smoother than usual.”

In terms of the OG, Dyson’s first styler earned a spot in our round-up of the best hot brushes with our writer lauding the “plethora of attachments to pick from.” Best of all, they said: “We found that achieving a bouncy blow-dry look took just 15 minutes.”

But owing to popular demand, it’s near-impossible to get your hands on either one of Dyson’s tools. Stock of the original styler has been fleeting since late last year, while the new styler has suffered similar problems. The company cites global supply chain issues, which are impacting other tech products, like the coveted PS5 console.

If you’re looking to get your hands on one, whether that is Dyson’s OG tool or the new and improved multi-styler, our liveblog is here to keep you updated on stock, as well as answering all your questions on the hair tools. Ready to banish bad hair days? Let’s go.

