PS5 stock – live: ShopTo restock available now – how to buy the console
Keep up to date with the latest drops from Argos, John Lewis, Smyths Toys and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at ShopTo. It could restock at Currys, Argos, Very and PlayStation Direct this week. Read on for more information.
It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.
Shelves remain barren and empty, and restocks still come and go in the blink of an eye thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of, both online and in-store.
But the situation is getting better – slowly. April was one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022, seeing 21 drops take place in total, We saw restocks from PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and many more independent retailers to boot. As we inch closer to summer, we’re hoping May will continue that momentum, though it’s looking doubtful at the moment.
Still on the hunt? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
When will the ShopTo PS5 bundle be shipped out?
Once you order the Lego Skywalker Saga bundle from ShopTo, it should be shipped out within five working days, and you should get status updates via email.
There is a pretty neat 4 per cent saving with this bundle, which comes with Skywalker Saga and an extra dualsense controller (was £559.97, now £539.85, Shopto.net).
The PS5 is now in stock at ShopTo
It’s a miracle! The PS5 is now in stock at ShopTo. We hardly ever see ShopTo restocks during the week, so it’s nice to see this one.
The PS5 digital edition console has already sold out, but you can buy a PS5 disc edition bundle with Lego Star Wars : The Skywalker Saga and an extra dualsense controller (£539.85, Shopto.net) right now, though you might have to queue.
Who could restock the PS5 this week?
Goooooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 restock liveblog. We hope you all had fabulous weekends and are up and ready to cop yourselves a brand new console.
It’s been a pretty slow start to the month, with only Smyths Toys and Game restocking the console. And Game was just a straggler from April, so it technically doesn’t count as a new May drop.
But we’re hoping our fortunes will start to change this week, with restocks potentially taking place at Currys, Argos, Very and PlayStation Direct. Want to know why and when these retailers might restock the console? You’ll have to stick around to find out. We’ll be here all day bringing you the live stock updates and you won’t want to miss them.
