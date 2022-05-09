On the hunt for a next-gen console? Here’s where to buy it (The Independent)

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at ShopTo. It could restock at Currys, Argos, Very and PlayStation Direct this week. Read on for more information.

It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.

Shelves remain barren and empty, and restocks still come and go in the blink of an eye thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of, both online and in-store.

But the situation is getting better – slowly. April was one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022, seeing 21 drops take place in total, We saw restocks from PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Currys, Argos, AO, Game, Smyths Toys, Very and many more independent retailers to boot. As we inch closer to summer, we’re hoping May will continue that momentum, though it’s looking doubtful at the moment.

Still on the hunt? Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below: