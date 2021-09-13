Buy now £59.99, Feelunique.com

Power: 2200W

2200W Speed settings: 8

8 Heat settings: 6

6 Attachments: 2 (diffuser and slim styling concentrator)

2 (diffuser and slim styling concentrator) Rating: 9/10

With a deep purple casing and sizable touch screen on the handle, this isn’t the most inconspicuous hair dryer in the world. However, considering how many settings are packed into one small device, it’s a wonder it looks as sleek as it does. It boasts a whopping eight different options for speed, another six for heat and a cool shot, providing you with more control over your blow-dry than the majority of hair dryers on the market.

This felt overwhelming at first, but you soon get to grips with the best combination for your hair. Dryers tend to have three settings for both speed and heat on average, and it was nice to have more flexibility with our styling experience. For example, we liked having the freedom to bring the speed way down to style the front pieces of our hair. We just wish you could change one setting without changing the other.

The touch screen is easy to control and has a safety lock to stop you accidentally changing settings while drying your hair. This is a useful feature – for the most part. As the touch screen rests right beneath your fingers or palm as you style, the lock gets knocked off sometimes, which can be quite annoying.

As you can adjust the speed and heat to such a specific degree, you have the freedom to dry your hair as quickly or as carefully as you’d like. Even when we just did a rapid blow dry without sectioning or brushing, hair looked shiny and healthy. With the right care and attention, we could also easily mimic a professional blow dry. Results lasted for hours and the slim styling concentrator really helps boost volume at the roots.

The biggest difference between hair dried with this dryer and another device is the lack of frizz. Our tester suffers from persistent halo frizz and struggles to define her curls, even when using a diffuser. However, we really felt the impact of Glamoriser’s black diamond oil shine system and mega ion generator. With the former coating the grills in moisturising oils and the latter bathing the hair in negative ions, together they leave hair feeling hydrated – even after you’ve just blasted it with the highest heat setting.

Combining this technology with a diffuser worked magic on our curls. The pattern was bouncy and consistent, and they looked full of life rather than dry and flat. Both attachments are useful (the slim styling concentrator is great for straight, sleek looks) but this was definitely our favourite of the two.

At 880g, the dryer is heavier than it looks. While this doesn’t make it difficult to use, it’s quite top heavy and those with thicker hair may find that their arms start to ache. Also, the handle and barrel grow very hot after a while.

The verdict: Glamoriser salon results touch dryer

Ionic technology usually demands a much higher price tag than £59.99. When you throw in a handy touch screen and multiple settings, you’ve got an upmarket hair dryer for a fraction of the cost.

We loved having so many heat and speed options, and while there are some flaws with the touch screen it’s still a nice addition. It was easy to use, our hair felt healthy and, most impressively, it massively reduced the frizziness of our tester’s curly hair compared to letting it air dry.