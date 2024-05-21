Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Anyone who’s already clocked into the benefits of using a hair oil will tell you that these products can be powerful elixirs in our arsenal, often boasting a whole host of benefits packed into one bottle, from smoothing unwanted flyaways and frizz to tackling split ends and damage.

These concoctions of hydrating and conditioning ingredients (think jojoba oil, coconut oil and argan oil) work hard for your hair, especially if it’s lacking in moisture. What’s more, while imparting an enviable shine and glossy, healthy finish to your strands, they can help to keep damage caused by pollution and regular heat styling at bay.

Which one should you plump for? Choosing the best hair oil will, ultimately, come down to your personal preference, your hair type, and any needs and hair care concerns you might have. With that said, in our tried and tested review of the best, the Kérastase elixir ultimate l’huile original hair oil was a standout winner our testers loved.

Suitable for all hair types and even used by haircare professionals, the elixir is a popular choice, and if our review is anything to go by, it certainly proves it’s deserving of its fanbase. With nourishing, frizz-fighting and smoothing effects, along with heat protection and more, it’s reduced by £10. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Kérastase elixir ultime L’original hair oil 100ml: Was £49.45, now £39.56, Lookfantastic.co.uk

( Amazon )

While the luxe-looking packaging of the Kérastase hair oil caught our tester’s attention, it was the formula that really won them over, pushing it straight to the top of their tried and tested review. With key ingredients amla extract, camellia and argan oil, it’s suitable for all hair types and can be used on wet or dry hair. One of our testers noted that it works to “strengthen strands, stimulate hair growth and even prevent premature pigment loss, meaning it works to keep grey hairs at bay”. What’s more, it can seal split ends and impart immediate shine, they added.

Praised as a multi-purpose product that can be used as a primer, finisher or refresher, Kérastase’s hair oil catered to our tester’s 4C hair type, whether they were “wearing it out naturally or in a braided style”. They added that they loved using it to refresh their hair when “it’s feeling somewhat dull and super frizzy”, noting that it provides “an instantly smooth and nourished feel”. It’s also “jam-packed with oils from argan, camellia and marula for a truly divine smell”. What’s more, our tester’s hair stylist uses Kérastase’s hair oil, so even the pros love it.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on beauty and more, try the link below:

Looking for more ways to give your hair some TLC? This hair supplement made our locks shinier in weeks