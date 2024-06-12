Can this £125 hot brush beat the Dyson airwrap for versatility?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Helping you recreate a salon-quality hair style at home, Dyson shook up the beauty space when it launched the airwrap in 2018. Simultaneously styling and drying hair, it carved out a niche in the market thanks to its versatility – but at nearly £500, the cult tool certainly doesn’t come cheap.

Naturally, plenty of brands have debuted more purse-friendly alternatives in recent – from TikTok’s-favourite Revlon one step volumiser to Shark’s £200-cheaper flexstyle.

One of the latest hot brushes to hit the market hails from Mdlondon. Founded by Michael Douglas, a professional hair stylist who has worked with the likes of Naomi Campbell, Kaite Moss and Claudia Schiffer, the brand has a wealth of experience behind it.

Its latest innovation is the wave, a heated barrel brush multi-styler. Costing £125, it’s a fraction of the price of Dyson’s airwrap, but is it as good? I put it to the test to find out.

How I tested Mdlondon heated barrel multi-styler brush

open image in gallery Testing the barrel in its two modes: hot brush and curling wand ( Daisy Lester )

The wand is designed with versatility in mind, so I tested it on dry hair in both functions: the hot brush mode and the curling wand. I have thick hair that’s naturally quite frizzy and wavy, so when I find a hair tool that can de-frizz and define my curls, I stick with it. Considering ease of use, immediate results and how long the style lasted, keep reading for my verdict on Mdlondon’s wand.