Independent
US election
Can this £125 hot brush beat the Dyson airwrap for versatility?

Mdlondon’s latest innovation is a hot brush and curling wand hybrid

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 12 June 2024 18:11 BST
I put the tool to the test on waved and curly styles
I put the tool to the test on waved and curly styles (iStock/The Independent )

Helping you recreate a salon-quality hair style at home, Dyson shook up the beauty space when it launched the airwrap in 2018. Simultaneously styling and drying hair, it carved out a niche in the market thanks to its versatility – but at nearly £500, the cult tool certainly doesn’t come cheap.

Naturally, plenty of brands have debuted more purse-friendly alternatives in recent – from TikTok’s-favourite Revlon one step volumiser to Shark’s £200-cheaper flexstyle.

One of the latest hot brushes to hit the market hails from Mdlondon. Founded by Michael Douglas, a professional hair stylist who has worked with the likes of Naomi Campbell, Kaite Moss and Claudia Schiffer, the brand has a wealth of experience behind it.

Its latest innovation is the wave, a heated barrel brush multi-styler. Costing £125, it’s a fraction of the price of Dyson’s airwrap, but is it as good? I put it to the test to find out.

How I tested Mdlondon heated barrel multi-styler brush

Testing the barrel in its two modes: hot brush and curling wand
Testing the barrel in its two modes: hot brush and curling wand (Daisy Lester )

The wand is designed with versatility in mind, so I tested it on dry hair in both functions: the hot brush mode and the curling wand. I have thick hair that’s naturally quite frizzy and wavy, so when I find a hair tool that can de-frizz and define my curls, I stick with it. Considering ease of use, immediate results and how long the style lasted, keep reading for my verdict on Mdlondon’s wand.

Mdlondon heated barrel multi styler brush

mdlondon tool.png
  • Heat settings: Five (up to 210C)
  • Why we love it
    • Sleek design
    • Lightweight
    • Multifunctional
    • Adds volume
  • Take note
    • Curls and waves don’t hold
    • Hair can get tangled in the brush
    • Isn’t powerful enough for thicker hair

The design

As with all of Mdlondon’s tools, the wand is sleek and aesthetic. Available in three colours – olive (my favourite), navy and peach – the slim wand is comfortable to grip, as well as impressively lightweight, making it a great tool for travelling. Complete with five temperature settings (the lowest is best for fine, delicate hair while the highest should be used on thicker, more unruly hair), it comes with a heat mat for storing and placement during styling. Plus, it has an auto-shut-off function after 30 minutes for peace of mind.

The best bit of the tool, however, is its nifty multifunctionality. The 33mm barrel brush features two lengths of bristles for defining curls before transforming into a curling wand thanks to a lock and release feature (saving the need for attachments). One major difference between the airwrap and Mdlondon’s wave is that the latter is designed for use on dry hair only, somewhat limiting its versatility.

Performance

Testing it on dry hair, I started out using the hot brush function. The two bristle lengths are meant to combat frizz, and while the finished result was mostly frizz-free, I found that the varying bristles continued to get tangled and stuck in my hair.

Using the brush to create a flick at the bottom of my hair, I had to go over each section at least three times to get a defined curl, even on the highest temperature setting. The resulting look was more messy and inexact than other hot brushes I’ve tested.

It was a similar story using the curling barrel, with the curls refusing to hold at first. After a couple of goes, I managed a nice bouncy blowout but the waves had mostly fallen out two hours later. What the tool does succeed in is volume though. If you’re on second or third-day hair, the barrel is great to use around the roots to give your hair some oomph.

  1. £125 from Mdlondon.co.uk
Prices may vary
The verdict: Mdlondon heated barrel multi-styler brush

While the concept of Mdlondon’s tool is great – I like the user-friendly lock system and the look and feel of the wand – the performance wasn’t powerful enough to create definition. Mdlondon’s wand didn’t live up to its previous launches (see the hair dryer, which our tester swapped her Dyson supersonic for).

The hot brush’s design is sleek and lightweight in the hand, but each section required a lot of attention and the finished look fell out within hours. Having said that, the tool is great for adding volume to your hair if you’re after a pick-me-up between washes.

Looking for more hair tool recommendations? We’ve rounded up the best Dyson airwrap alternatives

