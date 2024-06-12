Can this £125 hot brush beat the Dyson airwrap for versatility?

Mdlondon heated barrel multi styler brush
- Heat settings: Five (up to 210C)
- Why we love it
- Sleek design
- Lightweight
- Multifunctional
- Adds volume
- Take note
- Curls and waves don’t hold
- Hair can get tangled in the brush
- Isn’t powerful enough for thicker hair
The design
As with all of Mdlondon’s tools, the wand is sleek and aesthetic. Available in three colours – olive (my favourite), navy and peach – the slim wand is comfortable to grip, as well as impressively lightweight, making it a great tool for travelling. Complete with five temperature settings (the lowest is best for fine, delicate hair while the highest should be used on thicker, more unruly hair), it comes with a heat mat for storing and placement during styling. Plus, it has an auto-shut-off function after 30 minutes for peace of mind.
The best bit of the tool, however, is its nifty multifunctionality. The 33mm barrel brush features two lengths of bristles for defining curls before transforming into a curling wand thanks to a lock and release feature (saving the need for attachments). One major difference between the airwrap and Mdlondon’s wave is that the latter is designed for use on dry hair only, somewhat limiting its versatility.
Performance
Testing it on dry hair, I started out using the hot brush function. The two bristle lengths are meant to combat frizz, and while the finished result was mostly frizz-free, I found that the varying bristles continued to get tangled and stuck in my hair.
Using the brush to create a flick at the bottom of my hair, I had to go over each section at least three times to get a defined curl, even on the highest temperature setting. The resulting look was more messy and inexact than other hot brushes I’ve tested.
It was a similar story using the curling barrel, with the curls refusing to hold at first. After a couple of goes, I managed a nice bouncy blowout but the waves had mostly fallen out two hours later. What the tool does succeed in is volume though. If you’re on second or third-day hair, the barrel is great to use around the roots to give your hair some oomph.