When it comes to hair tools, Dyson dominates. From the coveted airwrap and corrale straighteners to OG buy, the supersonic dryer, this high-tech brand has form for blowing all others out of the water. But now, Shark is challenging the crown.

The rival brand made its beauty debut in 2021, by launching the style iQ hair dryer that soon went viral (our writer said it left her hair “looking glossy and less frizzy”). Then, Shark unveiled the flexstyle air styler in 2022, which quickly became TikTok’s go-to alternative to the airwrap.

Costing £269.99, it’s around £200 cheaper than Dyson’s cult tool. Plus, the do-it-all design offers similar versatility to the airwap (which also has up to six attachments). Promising to curl, volumise, style, dry and define, Shark’s flexstyle is complete with barrels, a hair dryer function and hot brush attachments.

Both tools also use an airflow design to reduce heat damage and coanda technology that wraps hair around the barrels. When we pitted the tools against each other, our tester praised the superb hair dryer function and attachments, which left their hair sleek and defined. “If you’re unwilling to fork out the money for Dyson’s airwrap, Shark is perhaps the best airwrap dupe you can buy,” they said.

Now, you can pick up Shark’s flexstyle for even less, thanks to a limited-time Amazon deal that sees both the four-in-one tool and the five-in-one version reduced by up to 26 per cent. Here’s everything you need to know.

Shark flexstyle 4-in-1 air styler and hair dryer: Was £269.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

Reduced by nearly 30 per cent, thanks to this Amazon limited-time deal, Shark’s four-in-one flexstyle offers similar versatility to Dyson’s cult airwrap. Complete with four attachments, this version of the viral styler is designed for those with curly and coily hair. Our tester can vouch for its lightweight and powerful design, noting the tool really comes “into its own with its hair dryer function”.

“By rotating the nozzle, you can snap Shark’s tool into a more traditional-looking hair dryer, complete with a curl-defining diffuser and styling concentrator,” they said. The inclusion of coanda airflow technology limits heat damage, while auto-wrap curlers and an oval brush help streamline your hair routine for a salon-quality look.

Shark flexstyle 5-in-1 air styler and hair dryers: Was £279.99, now £219.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

You can save just over 20 per cent on Shark’s Swiss army knife of a hair tool right now. Boasting a five-in-one design for curling, straightening, volumising, smoothing and styling, it features two barrels covering each air flow direction, a hot brush-style rounded bristle brush and a flat smooth brush. Perfect for all hair types, our reviewer loved the hair dryer function, which offered a “far more powerful blow dry experience than Dyson’s airwrap”. Plus, the diffuser attachment is adjustable for short or longer hair.

“Shark gets extra kudos for the rounded bristle brush attachment, which I found offered more grip and volume compared with the smaller size brush attachment that comes with the new Dyson airwrap,” our tester said. Employing the same coanda effect as Dyson’s tool, our reviewer was also impressed with the all-important barrels and the cold burst setting that helps set your curl.

