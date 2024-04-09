Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s no denying it: having coloured hair is high maintenance, so we’re always looking for ways to achieve a salon-quality finish without going to the salon. Purple shampoo is the answer to upkeep that blonde sheen at home. Promising to counter brassy or yellow tones, which are often brought on by heat damage, pollution, too much UV exposure or using the wrong shampoo, the product can work miracles.

As strange and bright as they may seem, never fear, because here at IndyBest we know just the potion for those platinum locks. Naturally, our team have tried and tested their way through the best purple shampoos, putting each one through their paces. And thankfully, we’ve just spotted that Olaplex’s purple shampoo, which took the top spot in the review, is currently 30 per cent off at Amazon.

Promising to bring back those sunny highlights just in time for summer, the holy grail hair product is a must-have. Keep reading for everything there is to know, including why it wowed our reviewers.

Olaplex no.4P purple blonde enhancer toning shampoo: Was £28, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

In Olaplex we trust, especially when it comes to repairing damaged hair, as a brand dedicated to restoring and maintaining healthy shiny manes, it’s no surprise that its purple shampoo gets a big thumbs up from us. Named the best in our purple shampoo review, our tester gave it an admirable five stars (out of five).

“It’s highly concentrated and promises to tone our blonde hair while cleansing and repairing,” praised our writer. They also noted that their hair was left feeling salon smooth, with the perfect tone and it smelled amazing too.

The shampoo promises to enhance grey hair as well as blonde, working to hydrate, brighten and repair, all while getting you the colour of your dreams. And for all of us with dyed, and most likely as a result, damaged hair, we know how important this nourishing combination can be.

Sulphate-free and smelling fabulous, what more could you want? And while most luxury hair care products like this usually involve breaking the bank slightly, this favourite shampoo is currently 30 per cent off at Amazon, meaning you no longer have to sacrifice beauty over budget.

