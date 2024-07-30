This menstrual cup is the best one I’ve ever used

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Period products have come a long way in recent years and it’s been incredible to see. Not only are products more sustainable, but there are now myriad options for every preference and body type. Gone are the days of a monopolised menstruation offering and tampons located in the same supermarket aisle as pet food. These days, menstrual care is a whole shopping section and we’re given far more options when it comes to the products we use.

However, despite having far more tampon and pad brands to choose from, many people are embracing alternatives, such as menstrual cups and period pants. These options are not only more sustainable, but they can offer more comfort and convenience over traditional period products.

Menstrual cups are also the first choice for many people concerned about the health impacts of using tampons. A recent study found that tampons sold in the UK and US contain “concerning levels of arsenic and lead”. The research, led by experts at the University of California Berkeley, tested for 16 metals – including arsenic, cadmium, cobalt, lead and selenium – in 30 tampons from 14 different brands.

Of course, there are trace elements of these compounds in almost everything, including our tap water. But for many people worried about absorbing forever chemicals and harmful compounds through their skin (the skin in the vagina is much thinner than the rest of the body) menstrual cups have become a hero product.

Over the years I’ve tried every menstrual cup out there in a bid to find the perfect one. There are so many to choose from but one in particular stood out for me.

How I tested

Every person’s body is different and has different needs when it comes to menstrual cups so there are plenty of factors to test. A good cup needs to be comfortable to wear, easy to remove and easy to clean. Different-sized cups hold different volumes of fluid and this will affect the size and shape – some are better than others where this is concerned. Then there are special features, including storage cases and pouches, the size of the upper lip and the removal stem, and any extras.