This menstrual cup is the best one I’ve ever used

Intimina Lily cup one
- Material: Medical-grade silicone
- Size: Suitable for those with a heavier flow
- Why we love it
- Comfortable to wear
- Easy to remove
- Folds down to travel size
- Travel carry case
- Take note
- Removal can put some people off
- Needs emptying and cleaning
Period cups are all fairly similar but there are features that set the best apart. This design from Intimina is an example of how a few design changes can transform your experience when on your period. This menstrual cup has all the basic features a good cup needs, with a medium-length stem with a loop at the end, making it much easier to grip. The upper lip at the top is also medium thickness and therefore doesn’t apply too much pressure inside the vagina once it’s in place. This means it’s more comfortable to wear and easier to fold before you insert it.
But the special features are what make this cup great. The Lily cup folds down, concertina style, until it’s completely flat. Once it’s folded up, you can place it in a flat carry case which makes it incredibly easy to pop in a small bag or your pocket and carry around. The Lily is also made of smooth medical-grade silicone, so it’s easy to clean.
This Lily is a smaller cup which means it’s a great option for those with a light-to-medium flow and stronger pelvic muscles. Unlike a tampon or pad, you can wear the Lily for up to eight hours, which I’ve found is an absolute lifesaver on a busy day or when travelling.
The only drawback of a cup is of course that you have to remove it, empty it and clean it before you can put it back in. Depending on your flow, the cup may fill up before eight hours is up so this is something you’ll have to experiment with. People’s cups runneth over at different rates because we’re all different.
Some people also dislike the feeling of removing a cup. For those with a high cervix, wearing this cup will mean that you’ll have to put a finger and thumb inside your vagina to squeeze to break the air seal, pull the stem and remove it. If you’re squeamish this might not sound pleasant to you, but it’s easy to do and once you’re used to it, it will feel like second nature.