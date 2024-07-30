Jump to content
This menstrual cup is the best one I’ve ever used

If you’ve fallen out of love with tampons and pads, this menstrual cup is here to save the day

Sponsored content by
Emilie Lavinia
Fitness and wellbeing editor
Tuesday 30 July 2024 16:09 BST
Easy to use, great for a range of bodies and flows and with added folding and packing feature, this is my favourite
Easy to use, great for a range of bodies and flows and with added folding and packing feature, this is my favourite (The Independent)

Period products have come a long way in recent years and it’s been incredible to see. Not only are products more sustainable, but there are now myriad options for every preference and body type. Gone are the days of a monopolised menstruation offering and tampons located in the same supermarket aisle as pet food. These days, menstrual care is a whole shopping section and we’re given far more options when it comes to the products we use.

However, despite having far more tampon and pad brands to choose from, many people are embracing alternatives, such as menstrual cups and period pants. These options are not only more sustainable, but they can offer more comfort and convenience over traditional period products.

Menstrual cups are also the first choice for many people concerned about the health impacts of using tampons. A recent study found that tampons sold in the UK and US contain “concerning levels of arsenic and lead”. The research, led by experts at the University of California Berkeley, tested for 16 metals – including arsenic, cadmium, cobalt, lead and selenium – in 30 tampons from 14 different brands.

Of course, there are trace elements of these compounds in almost everything, including our tap water. But for many people worried about absorbing forever chemicals and harmful compounds through their skin (the skin in the vagina is much thinner than the rest of the body) menstrual cups have become a hero product.

Over the years I’ve tried every menstrual cup out there in a bid to find the perfect one. There are so many to choose from but one in particular stood out for me.

How I tested

Every person’s body is different and has different needs when it comes to menstrual cups so there are plenty of factors to test. A good cup needs to be comfortable to wear, easy to remove and easy to clean. Different-sized cups hold different volumes of fluid and this will affect the size and shape – some are better than others where this is concerned. Then there are special features, including storage cases and pouches, the size of the upper lip and the removal stem, and any extras.

Intimina Lily cup one

mensutral-cup-indybest (1).png
  • Material: Medical-grade silicone
  • Size: Suitable for those with a heavier flow
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable to wear
    • Easy to remove
    • Folds down to travel size
    • Travel carry case
  • Take note
    • Removal can put some people off
    • Needs emptying and cleaning

Period cups are all fairly similar but there are features that set the best apart. This design from Intimina is an example of how a few design changes can transform your experience when on your period. This menstrual cup has all the basic features a good cup needs, with a medium-length stem with a loop at the end, making it much easier to grip. The upper lip at the top is also medium thickness and therefore doesn’t apply too much pressure inside the vagina once it’s in place. This means it’s more comfortable to wear and easier to fold before you insert it.

But the special features are what make this cup great. The Lily cup folds down, concertina style, until it’s completely flat. Once it’s folded up, you can place it in a flat carry case which makes it incredibly easy to pop in a small bag or your pocket and carry around. The Lily is also made of smooth medical-grade silicone, so it’s easy to clean.

This Lily is a smaller cup which means it’s a great option for those with a light-to-medium flow and stronger pelvic muscles. Unlike a tampon or pad, you can wear the Lily for up to eight hours, which I’ve found is an absolute lifesaver on a busy day or when travelling.

The only drawback of a cup is of course that you have to remove it, empty it and clean it before you can put it back in. Depending on your flow, the cup may fill up before eight hours is up so this is something you’ll have to experiment with. People’s cups runneth over at different rates because we’re all different.

Some people also dislike the feeling of removing a cup. For those with a high cervix, wearing this cup will mean that you’ll have to put a finger and thumb inside your vagina to squeeze to break the air seal, pull the stem and remove it. If you’re squeamish this might not sound pleasant to you, but it’s easy to do and once you’re used to it, it will feel like second nature.

  1.  £23 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Intimina Lily cup one

This menstrual cup has all the benefits of the best and then some. Easy to use, great for a range of bodies and flows and with added folding and packing feature, it’s my favourite of all the cups I’ve tried. A cup might not be for everyone, but it’s worth trying one if you’re keen to explore alternative, more sustainable options.

