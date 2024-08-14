Jump to content
M&S is the first high street store to sell stoma-friendly underwear – starting from just £18

The retailer worked with Colostomy UK and real women with stomas for the inclusive range

Daisy Lester
Senior eCommerce writer
Wednesday 14 August 2024 12:43 BST
Available to buy online and in store, the three-pack knickers cost less than £20
Available to buy online and in store, the three-pack knickers cost less than £20 (iStock/The Independent )

Finding stoma-friendly underwear that looks and feels good is no small feat. Enter M&S’s new line of stoma-friendly lingerie that’s both supportive and stylish.

The shop that teenagers go to for their first bra and adults stay loyal to for stocking up their knickers drawer, M&S is synonymous with lingerie (it sells around 60 million pairs a year). Now, it’s become the first high street store to sell stoma-friendly underwear.

Giving those with stoma bags more choices when shopping for underwear, the retailer worked closely with Colostomy UK (a UK-based charity supporting those with a stoma) for its inclusive range. The simple yet sleek designs favour everyday comfort and security, complete with an internal pocket for those living with a stoma.

Colostomy UK explains that a stoma is “an opening on the surface of the abdomen which has been surgically created to divert the flow of faeces or urine”. Individuals of all ages can have a stoma, with stoma surgery undertaken to treat a range of illnesses, from cancer to Crohn’s disease.

Collaborating with real women with stomas for the range, M&S’s accessible underwear starts from just £18 for a three-pack. The collection is available online and in-store, here’s everything you need to know.

M&S three-pack cotton rich Brazilian stoma knickers: £18, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Made using a super soft, cotton-rich fabric, this three-pack of briefs has a flattering Brazilian silhouette and a high waistband for comfort and support. Complete with a full-width internal pocket that’s suitable for both single and multiple stoma bags, there’s also soft elastic at the opening for extra peace of mind.

M&S three-pack cotton rich full brief stoma knickers: £20, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

This three-pack of knickers offers ample coverage thanks to the full brief design, with lace trim detailing adding a feminine touch. Crafted from soft, cotton-rich fabric, the briefs have a high, wide waistband for added comfort while a full-width internal pocket is suitable for any type of stoma bag (single or multiple). Plus, there’s a soft elastic at the opening for extra security. Available in everyday black, sizes from UK 6-22 are selling out fast.

