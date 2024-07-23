The best M&S summer dresses, according to a fashion writer

Support truly

It’s hard to believe that M&S clothing was once considered frumpy and old-fashioned. Now, the British stalwart is the style set’s worst-kept-secret for trend-led pieces on the high street.

From Alexa Chung posting a selfie in her new £20 “rave shades” from M&S (very much on the Brat girl summer moodboard), to the retailer’s sell-out collaborations with boho chic poster girl Sienna Miller, its fashion offering is going from strength to strength.

Chances are you’ve spotted an influencer or two in the brand’s The Row inspired fisherman sandals or come across its Chanel-esque clutch bag on your Instagram feed – but it’s the retailer’s summer dress offering that has got those on TikTok talking. From that universally flattering white A-line dress to a green stripe column number doing the rounds among tastemakers, M&S dresses are flying off the hangers.

Boasting the long-lasting quality we all know and love, as well as affordable price points and inclusive length options (petite, medium and long), the retailer is overtaking the likes of Zara and Asos as a go-to for stylish pieces that look far more premium than their price tag suggests.

Whether you’re flying off to warmer climes, hunting down the perfect summer work dress or enjoying the weather at home, I went to my local M&S to try and on a bunch of summer dresses – these are the best styles to shop online this season. And the best part? They all cost under £60.

M&S chiffon printed V-neck midi waisted dress: £45, Marksandspencer.com

Marks & Spencer

Leopard print might be timeless, but it’s certainly having a big moment this year. This Realisation Par-esque take from M&S is the ultimate summer holiday evening dress. Crafted from lightweight chiffon for an airy feel, it’s complete with a mini black slip, short flared sleeves, V-neckline and fitted waist for a flattering silhouette. The floaty tiered hem gives the dress lovely movement. Keep the accessories simple with gold jewellery and strappy black kitten heels.

Buy now

M&S pure cotton embellished midaxi shirred dress: £45, Marksandspencer.com

Marks & Spencer

This kind of dress is universally flattering. Characterised by a shirred, fitted bodice, square neckline and flared midaxi length, the black dress has a timeless feel while the sequin embellishments take it from day to night. Crafted from cotton, it’s got a nice crisp fabric for structure and but is lightweight enough to be breathable.

Buy now

M&S one shoulder midi waisted dress: £39.50, Marksandspencer.com

Marks & Spencer

This one shoulder midi dress is effortlessly elegant. Made from breathable pure cotton, it boasts a comfortable, regular fit with shirred at the waist creating a flattering silhouette. The midi-length skirt adds to the classic feel with the one shoulder body giving it contemporary detail. The perfect city break look, accessorise with a rattan bag and fisherman sandals.

Buy now

M&S pure cotton square neck mini beach dress: £29.50, Marksandspencer.com

Marks & Spencer

A lightweight mini to throw on over your bikini on holiday, this M&S dress leans into the milkmaid trend with its puff sleeves, square neckline and tie fastening. The regular fit prioritises comfort while the gathered waistline creates a feminine silhouette. Playful and easily-styled, it’s a steal at under £30.

Buy now

M&S polka dot v-neck ruffle maxi column dress: £59, Marksandspencer.com

Marks & Spencer

Polka dots are everywhere this summer – and they’re not just for Wimbledon or Ascot. A midi that can be dressed up or down, M&S’s style features a 1920’s style column fit, V-neckline and ruffle detailing. Lined with a white slip, it boasts a sweeping maxi length. Whether worn for wedding guest attire or an elevated dinner look, it looks far more luxurious than its price suggests.

Buy now

M&S round neck midi waisted dress: £39.50, Marksandspencer.com

Marks & Spencer

Yellow is trending for summer 2024 and this M&S take will inject some dopamine into your wardrobe. The midi frock is distinguished by its waist definition, crew neck and puff sleeves, but the pièce de résistance is the cut out back and adjustable bow adornment. Providing enough coverage to be a summer workwear staple, style with trainers or ballet flats for a joy-inducing look.

Buy now

M&S one shoulder midi relaxed dress: £27.50, Marksandspencer.com

Marks & Spencer

A simple dress with contemporary details, M&S’s sub-£30 maxi number is crafted from breathable pure cotton. Finished in a striking green or red hue, as well as black for the more minimalist dressers, the one-shoulder design elevates the style with the twist detail adding the final flourish.

Buy now

