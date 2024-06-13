Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

In case you haven’t been scrolling through Instagram recently, there’s one dress style that’s dominating for summer 2024: a poplin cotton number cut with an A-line silhouette and structured bodice, couresy of none other than M&S.

Feminine and flattering, a white dress is synonymous with summer and now labels are putting a fresh spin on the staple for 2024. From Damson Madder’s bow-adorned coquette take to Reformation’s elevated linen styles, modern twists are all-in-one outfit formulas (just add a pair of ballet flats or heels).

M&S rarely puts a foot wrong with its high street takes (see its The Row-inspired fisherman sandals), so it’s no surprise that the white cotton midi dress, which first launched in spring, sold out almost immediately. Now, it’s back – but already selling out fast (blame TikTok).

Characterised by a square neckline, voluminous A-line skirt and flattering panelling, the cotton style is the ultimate throw-on-and-go piece. Setting you back just £39.99, here’s everything you need to k now about M&S’s white dress of the summer.

M&S cotton midi cami shift dress: £39.50, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks & Spencer )

Crafted from lightweight pure cotton poplin, M&S’s cami-style dress features a sleeveless, square neckline with panelling down the body for a flattering bodice-style fit.

Complete with a cinched in waist, it falls down into a full A-line midi skirt while a side zip allows for easy entry. Promising plenty of movement thanks to the volume in the skirt and breathability owing to the cotton composition, it won’t compromise on comfort during the warmer months.

Simple yet elegant, the hero piece has you covered for all summer occasions – whether styled with ballet flats and a tote for the office or dressed up with kitten heels and a blazer in the evening. A dress that can truly do both, snap it up before it sells out at lightning speed (again).

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty and more, try the links below:

Sienna Miller x M&S is the fashion collaboration of the season