Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts
Sign up for our free IndyBest email
We’ve all been there: you get home from a long day, drop your bag on the floor and with a huge sigh of relief, unhook your bra and fling it across the room as fast as you can. Underwired bras have a time-honoured reputation as being restrictive and uncomfortable, so it’s no surprise that more and more women are opting to ditch them altogether. As delightful as that sounds, not all of us feel comfortable enough to go completely bra-free – which is where Lounge’s new collection comes in.
Answering my prayers, the brand’s barely there collection has been designed with comfort and freedom in mind, and goes hand in hand with Lounge’s mission of supporting and encouraging women to feel sexy and comfortable, no matter what. The range was inspired by Gen Z’s pioneering of the braless trend and the free-the-nipple movement while recognising the support and security of traditional bras.
The first teaser of the launch didn’t even show what the designs looked like but saw the range sell out in 24 hours – and the reviews were impressive. Naturally, I needed to see for myself whether the bra really felt like I was going braless. Read on for my thoughts.
How I tested Lounge Underwear’s barely there collection
I couldn’t wait to get my hands on the new barely there collection, and tested both hero products: the plunge bra and the bralette, complimented by the thong, too. Each day, I put my new bras through the paces of an average week: long days in the office, walks to the gym, partying with friends – all to see if I could get through the day without longing for the relief of taking it off the moment I got home. During testing, I wanted to make sure that the quality lived up to my expectations for a £35 or £40 bra – I assessed the design, for example, could the fabric be washed repeatedly and look and feel the same as the first wear? Above all, the bras had to be comfortable and supportive and give me the confidence boost I crave from a new set of undies.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.
The first thing that struck me about the plunge bra was how buttery soft the material was – it really does feel weightless and, as the name suggests, ‘barely there’ once it’s on.
This bra features a traditional underwrite design, which provides decide support. As for the straps, they were gentle against the skin and I experienced no painful digging in. The fabric itself is slightly translucent, backed with supportive mesh, meaning the cups are non-padded and mould to your unique shape for a great fit. Much to my surprise, it also gave me a boost in confidence.
I tested the black colourway, but it also comes in mauve and damson, which combined with the subtle Lounge branding make for a premium-feeling addition to your underwear drawer. For £40, you can’t go wrong.
As someone with a fuller bust, I am always sceptical when faced with a non-wired bra, but I needn’t have worried. Although I didn’t find the bralette quite as supportive as its wired counterpart, it has become my go-to option for chilled days at home or when I’m out and about (basically, whenever there’s no sprinting involved).
Just like the plunge bra, the bralette comes in a super soft fabric that skims against the body, offering a gentle and comfortable feel. The bralette has a pull-over-your-head style, so it’s super convenient and easy. The shape is flattering for all body types and adds a lift in all the right places. Priced at £35, it’s an affordable option with a luxury feel.
Comfortable? Check. Supportive? Check. Stylish? Check. Lounge’s barely there collection triumphs in all the ways you’d want it to, and the range is a great addition to Lounge’s portfolio of beautiful, quality lingerie sets. If you’re after more sets to spruce up your underwear drawer, take a peek at Lounge’s spring edit.