Best contour sticks for seamlessly sculpting cheekbones, expert-tested

Contouring dates back to Elizabethan times, when stage actors used chalk or soot to define their features for distant audiences. The technique later evolved with film, as make-up artists worked to prevent faces from appearing flat on camera, and was further popularised by drag queens who used contouring to sculpt and reshape facial features.

Today, this artistry lives on in modern beauty routines, made more accessible with the best contour sticks. Contouring products are now a staple in every make-up aisle, having evolved into an everyday essential for adding soft shadow, definition and a sculpted finish. Unlike bronzer, which adds warmth, contour is typically cool-toned with a grey undertone to mimic natural shadows.

Nowadays, the technique is far more subtle than its theatrical roots. The right product enhances your natural features with a lifted, soft-matte effect, rather than harsh lines. Stick formulas are especially beginner-friendly, allowing you to draw directly onto the skin and blend easily along the cheekbones, temples, nose and jawline for a natural lift.

That said, a poor formula can quickly lead to a muddy make-up look or a product that’s difficult to blend. To avoid that, I’ve spent the past few weeks testing contour sticks at every price point to find the very best.

The best contour sticks for 2025 are:

How I tested

I tested a range of formulas in my review ( Louise Whitbread/The Independent )

Over the course of a month, I’ve been putting plenty of contour sticks through their paces to help narrow it down to the top picks. I examined how easily they blended over foundation and skin tints and how well they sculpted my round face, particularly my cheekbones, the quality of the packaging, shade ranges and value for money. My list features contour sticks that cost as little as a tenner, and all the way up to £44. You can read more about my in-depth testing process at the end of this guide.

