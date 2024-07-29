Beauty editors swear by this gel for transforming sparse eyebrows

Support truly

The quest for perfectly pruned eyebrows knows no bounds. From lamination and tinting to growth serums and pencils, there are myriad products that allow you to lean into your natural look or amp up the drama.

Whether you’re looking for definition, volume or colour, a good gel is the unsung hero of your make-up bag. After all, eyebrows have the power to change your whole look (see the latest bleached eyebrow trend).

But not all eyebrow gels are made equal. Streamlining your morning routine, Kevyn Aucoin’s two-in-one pen eliminates the need for multiple products (no wonder it’s got such a loyal following).

Letting you draw on individual hairs before setting your look with gel, the product earned a spot in our review of the best brow gels. Praised as a stellar all-rounder, here’s everything you need to know about Kevyn Aucoin’s true feather brow marker gel duo.

Kevyn Aucoin true feather brow marker gel duo: £33.60, Lookfantastic.com

The ultimate two-in-one formula, our beauty writer Humeara Mohamed said she used this product every day since they first tried it. Designed with a gentle bristle (rather than felt-tip) brow pen tip at one end and a clear gel at the other, the brow pen comes in four shades: ash blonde, brunette, dark brunette and warm brunette, and is a firm favourite for transforming eyebrows.

“Draw on individual hairs in sparse areas first – a much more natural effect than filling with a solid colour – and then brush up and out with the clear gel for gloss and hold,” our tester said. “We were happy to find that our brows stayed lifted all day but still felt nice and soft.”

Looking for more eyebrow recommendations? We’ve rounded up the best brow pencils