Mac has reformulated the studio fix powder, and it’s so much better

The best-selling formula just got a serious upgrade

Lucy Smith,Jane Cunningham,Nicole Ocran
Friday 11 April 2025 15:30 BST
Our experienced beauty buffs put the new formula to the test
Our experienced beauty buffs put the new formula to the test (The Independent)

More than 30 years since its launch, Mac’s studio fix powder (£34, Maccosmetics.co.uk) has had a makeover. There were 53 shades in its original iteration, but now there are an additional 25 to suit every complexion.

If you’ve never used Mac’s studio fix powder, it’s a two-in-one pressed powder and foundation. It’s non-cakey, a godsend for oily skin and has been used on models for shoots and catwalks.

Now, the well-loved formula is catering to deeper skin tones after axing its talc component and, with it, any unwanted ashiness. If that wasn’t enough, Mac claims it has doubled the shine control in studio fix 2.0, promising to offer 24 hours (compared with the OG’s 12 hours) of blurred, oil-free coverage. Alongside updated ingredients, there’s a refillable option, using 45 per cent less packaging.

The question is, how does it hold up in practice? We got our hands on the new launch before its market release – scroll on for our full review and verdict across different skin types.

How we tested

We tested the formula across different skin types
We tested the formula across different skin types (The Independent)

With a broader shade range and modified formula, it seemed only right to test the product across several skin tones and types. We applied the powder to bare skin, documenting its finish and feel before continuing with our day-to-day make-up as usual. We paid attention to how the product wore as the hours passed and noted any caking, feelings of heaviness or excess shine. Keep scrolling to find out how we got on.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

For this review, our three testers were IndyBest beauty writer Lucy Smith, who has tested everything from Korean powder foundation to waterproof setting powders; beauty writer Jane Cunningham, who has reviewed complexion products for a range of publications; and beauty creator Nicole Ocran, who is hugely familiar with a wide range of make-up products, spanning brands from Fenty to Charlotte Tilbury and, of course, Mac.

Mac studio fix powder plus foundation

reformulated mac studio fix powder plus foundation 78 shades tried and tested indybest
  • Size: 12g
  • Key ingredients: Oil-absorbing silica and kaolin clay, soothing milk thistle seed oil, antioxidant algae extract, amino acid-rich seaweed extract, rose extract, vitamin E, light-reflecting mica
  • Skin type: Normal to oily
  • Shades: 78
  • Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly: No
  • Why we love it
    • Non-cakey
    • Non-drying
    • Lightweight yet buildable coverage
    • Great shade range
    • Skin-loving ingredients
  • Take note
    • Not convinced of 24-hour shine control claims
    • It’s not for you if you like sheen on your complexion

Lucy Smith

reformulated mac studio fix powder plus foundation 78 shades tried and tested indybest
(Left) my skin with just the powder plus and (right) with a full face of my usual make-up (Lucy Smith)
  • Rating: 4.5/5

I was pleasantly surprised to discover a whole host of skin-boosting ingredients in Mac’s new studio fix powder formula, including algae, seaweed and rose extracts, which promises to revitalise, soothe and tighten the skin (although I’d need longer to test these claims).

To back up its claims of 24-hour shine control, the powder also uses silica and kaolin clay to mop up oil as it’s produced. Meanwhile, coconut and chamomile-derived moisturisers (you may see this as capric triglyceride and bisabolol on the ingredients list) are on hand for hydration – lest you be left with a chalky or floury finish.

As for the packaging, I was pleased to learn the plastic outer will now be refillable (with the powder easily popping out when you hit pan), and I welcomed the return of the old lift-up sponge compartment.

As someone who previously used powder as a top-up (over my liquid foundation), I was intrigued to test this reformulated product as a standalone face base. Admittedly, I’m skeptical of powder foundations as they can be cakey and drying, but Mac’s studio fix 2.0 promised to buck the trend. From the first swipe (using the included sponge), this formula provided sheer coverage, and as I proceeded to distribute it around my face, I was in awe of how easily it blended. The whole process took me less than a minute and a half and left my skin looking smooth, seamless and healthy.

I saw no issues with separation or dry patches when layering with my usual bronzer and blusher, and I loved the finished look. My complexion appeared glowy, with any areas of redness blurred, and the feel of the powder was entirely weightless.

After a few hours of wear, I did see a touch of extra glow around my T-zone, so I’m not sure if I’d attest to its claims of 24-hour shine control. However, versus a liquid radiance foundation, the powder certainly fared better. This is going straight into my make-up bag.

Jane Cunningham

Mac studio fix before and after
(Left) my bare skin (right) after applying the new studio fix powder (Jane Cunningham/The Independent)
  • Rating: 3.5/5

Not everyone loves a dewy finish, especially if your skin is on the oily side – something that can definitely be an issue in midlife, as hormones flip-flop all over the place. My personal preference is not for powders, however – I like to look a little bit glowy – but I’m always keen to try and find one that exceeds my expectations.

I found that the Mac powder provides a buildable, blur-matte finish and, although the sleek, black compact comes with an integral sponge, I opted to apply the powder foundation with a brush. I think perhaps the sponge is more for top-ups on the go and very useful for that reason. I used gentle sweeps with my brush to pick up the powdery blend, noting that it felt almost buttery as I buffed it into my skin. I swept and buffed until my complexion was covered to a light level that I felt happy with.

Ultimately, if you prefer dewy skin (like me), I’d suggest this one isn’t for you, but I could easily recommend it as a powder that will make your complexion appear softer without leaving it feeling dry. The formula didn’t sink into lines or pores and gave an overall mild blur effect that made my skin look super soft. To the touch, my skin feels hydrated, but there is no sign of the dewy shine I favour.

Nicole Ocran

mac studio fix powder plus foundation review indybest
(Left) before and (right) after applying Mac's powder plus (Nicole Ocran)
  • Rating: 5/5

The first Mac product I bought was studio fix powder. As an oily-skinned and acne-prone black teenager who struggled to find a foundation shade that suited my skin tone, I needed a product that kept my shine at bay. Mac studio fix powder was always my saving grace as an inclusive powder.

Make-up artists and experts have lauded talc as the key to a matte finish, so I was nervous about the reformulation. But once again, the formula has come out on top for me – even now that it’s talc-free. I’ve tried many pressed powders over the years, and I’ve come back to studio fix time and time again.

I put on my skincare and makeup as usual – brows, SPF, foundation, and blush (in that order) – and then proceeded to powder my T-zone with the Mac studio fix powder plus foundation. I love that I can take the pressed powder with me for top ups when I’m on the go, ensuring that I’m glowy in the spots that I want to be and that my make-up lasts from dawn ‘til dusk.

  1.  £34 from Maccosmetics.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Mac studio fix powder plus foundation

On the whole, we were impressed with Mac’s reformulated powder-cum-foundation. It earned an average of four out of five stars. While Lucy praised the thirst-quenching ingredients list, Jane felt it was best suited for those looking for a velvety texture, as it didn’t provide the dewy finish she favours. For Nicole, the talc-free formula proved effective and gave her a make-up a long-lasting finish. Ultimately, if you’re looking for a product you can easily use on the go or to give your complexion a boost, this could be just the thing.

