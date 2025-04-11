Mac has reformulated the studio fix powder, and it’s so much better

Lucy Smith

(Left) my skin with just the powder plus and (right) with a full face of my usual make-up (Lucy Smith)

Rating: 4.5/5

I was pleasantly surprised to discover a whole host of skin-boosting ingredients in Mac’s new studio fix powder formula, including algae, seaweed and rose extracts, which promises to revitalise, soothe and tighten the skin (although I’d need longer to test these claims).

To back up its claims of 24-hour shine control, the powder also uses silica and kaolin clay to mop up oil as it’s produced. Meanwhile, coconut and chamomile-derived moisturisers (you may see this as capric triglyceride and bisabolol on the ingredients list) are on hand for hydration – lest you be left with a chalky or floury finish.

As for the packaging, I was pleased to learn the plastic outer will now be refillable (with the powder easily popping out when you hit pan), and I welcomed the return of the old lift-up sponge compartment.

As someone who previously used powder as a top-up (over my liquid foundation), I was intrigued to test this reformulated product as a standalone face base. Admittedly, I’m skeptical of powder foundations as they can be cakey and drying, but Mac’s studio fix 2.0 promised to buck the trend. From the first swipe (using the included sponge), this formula provided sheer coverage, and as I proceeded to distribute it around my face, I was in awe of how easily it blended. The whole process took me less than a minute and a half and left my skin looking smooth, seamless and healthy.

I saw no issues with separation or dry patches when layering with my usual bronzer and blusher, and I loved the finished look. My complexion appeared glowy, with any areas of redness blurred, and the feel of the powder was entirely weightless.

After a few hours of wear, I did see a touch of extra glow around my T-zone, so I’m not sure if I’d attest to its claims of 24-hour shine control. However, versus a liquid radiance foundation, the powder certainly fared better. This is going straight into my make-up bag.

Jane Cunningham

(Left) my bare skin (right) after applying the new studio fix powder (Jane Cunningham/The Independent)

Rating: 3.5/5

Not everyone loves a dewy finish, especially if your skin is on the oily side – something that can definitely be an issue in midlife, as hormones flip-flop all over the place. My personal preference is not for powders, however – I like to look a little bit glowy – but I’m always keen to try and find one that exceeds my expectations.

I found that the Mac powder provides a buildable, blur-matte finish and, although the sleek, black compact comes with an integral sponge, I opted to apply the powder foundation with a brush. I think perhaps the sponge is more for top-ups on the go and very useful for that reason. I used gentle sweeps with my brush to pick up the powdery blend, noting that it felt almost buttery as I buffed it into my skin. I swept and buffed until my complexion was covered to a light level that I felt happy with.

Ultimately, if you prefer dewy skin (like me), I’d suggest this one isn’t for you, but I could easily recommend it as a powder that will make your complexion appear softer without leaving it feeling dry. The formula didn’t sink into lines or pores and gave an overall mild blur effect that made my skin look super soft. To the touch, my skin feels hydrated, but there is no sign of the dewy shine I favour.

Nicole Ocran

(Left) before and (right) after applying Mac's powder plus (Nicole Ocran)

Rating: 5/5

The first Mac product I bought was studio fix powder. As an oily-skinned and acne-prone black teenager who struggled to find a foundation shade that suited my skin tone, I needed a product that kept my shine at bay. Mac studio fix powder was always my saving grace as an inclusive powder.

Make-up artists and experts have lauded talc as the key to a matte finish, so I was nervous about the reformulation. But once again, the formula has come out on top for me – even now that it’s talc-free. I’ve tried many pressed powders over the years, and I’ve come back to studio fix time and time again.

I put on my skincare and makeup as usual – brows, SPF, foundation, and blush (in that order) – and then proceeded to powder my T-zone with the Mac studio fix powder plus foundation. I love that I can take the pressed powder with me for top ups when I’m on the go, ensuring that I’m glowy in the spots that I want to be and that my make-up lasts from dawn ‘til dusk.