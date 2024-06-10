This budget-friendly setting powder is a must-have for oily skin

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

When it comes to your make-up, many factors determine its longevity throughout the day. There are plenty of products that can influence how flawless you look, spanning from your skincare prep before application to the right products, be that foundation, setting mists, you name it.

However, there’s one product above all that ensures your complexion will stay put. Enter setting power. This gamechanger – particularly pressed powder – is perfect for oilier skin types, to not only reduce shine but also minimise concealer creasing and act as a coverage top-up thanks to their slight pigment.

You can apply a light veil across your face with a fluffy brush or use a velvet puff to press and tap your powder into targeted areas, like the forehead or nose, for an ultra-long-wearing, matte finish.

If you’re not sure what setting powder is right for you but are keen not to spend a fortune, we have the perfect one for you from Maybelline.

Maybelline fit me matte and poreless oil control setting powder: £7.99, Lookfantastic.com

( The Independent )

Earning a coveted spot in our guide to the best setting powders, it was picked as the best budget choice.

According to our beauty writer, for those who want to add more coverage without it getting cakey, this setting powder is the one you should pick. It even has a mirror and make-up sponge for easy application inside the square compact.

“With a highly pigmented formula, it’s lightweight yet leaves a trace of colour that conceals blemishes, redness and dark circles. Creating a matte face is the aim of the game, so, expect shine to disappear and the appearance of oil to be erased,” noted our tester.

You can find it in nine shades; translucent, fair ivory, porcelain, natural ivory, classic ivory, buff beige, natural beige, sun beige and ivory.

Buy now

