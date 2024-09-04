Jump to content
This £2 lip balm is better than Clinique’s £22 black honey

Making the switch will save you more than £15

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Wednesday 04 September 2024 15:38 BST
The packaging may be less boujee, but I’m on side
The packaging may be less boujee, but I’m on side (Nivea/Clinique/The Independent)

Nivea cherry shine lip balm was not on my beauty bingo for 2024, but when TikTok recommends something – I listen.

There are more than 20 million videos on the platform surrounding the budget product, all attesting to its versatility, good enough-to-eat scent and vitamin-rich formula.

Of course, Nivea isn’t an under-the-radar brand that you stumble upon like TIRTIR or Beauty of Joseon, but it is perhaps one I’ve overlooked in my pursuit of the latest trends, be it Korean or French pharmaceutical skincare.

Now, I’m paying attention, especially after a video from @_alyssa_lorraine_ compared the Nivea cherry shine lip balm (£2.35, Amazon.co.uk) directly with the Clinique black honey almost lipstick (£22.82, Lookfantastic.com) – and the results were almost identical.

Immediately, I knew I had to put the £2 formula – which boasts shea butter and exfoliating canola oil among its ingredients – to the test. Keep reading to see how I got on.

How I tested

Clinique black honey almost lipstick (left) and Nivea cherry shine lip balm (right)
Clinique black honey almost lipstick (left) and Nivea cherry shine lip balm (right) (Lucy Smith)

Testing both products on bare lips, I paid attention to the feel of the balms, how they wore throughout the day and, as is the appeal of the black honey, their suitability as your-lips-but-better natural tints. I swatched both tints on the back of my hand, too, for a more accurate review of the actual shades without my lips’ undertones.

(Top) Nivea cherry shine lip balm and (bottom) Clinique black honey almost lipstick
(Top) Nivea cherry shine lip balm and (bottom) Clinique black honey almost lipstick (Lucy Smith)

As I’ve used Clinique’s black honey almost lipstick countless times before (and can wax lyrical about its comfort and lip nourishing abilities, plus how long-lasting it is), I took more notice of the Nivea cherry shine’s staying power, testing it over the course of an eight-hour work day.

Compared to the cherry shine below, you can see that the shade difference between black honey and my natural lip is slightly more contrasting (bottom left)
Compared to the cherry shine below, you can see that the shade difference between black honey and my natural lip is slightly more contrasting (bottom left) (Lucy Smith)

NIVEA cherry shine lip balm

clinique black honey dupe nivea cherry shine indybest
  • Size: 4.8g
  • Key ingredients: Shea butter, canola oil, sunflower oil, vitamin C and vitamin E
  • Cruelty-free: No
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Colour is flattering and natural
    • Feels hydrating and rich
  • Take note
    • Cheap packaging
    • Tastes bitter when seeps onto your tastebud
  1.  £2 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
The verdict: Nivea cherry shine lip balm

The Nivea cherry shine lip balm strikes a perfect balance between tint and treatment and, for me, offers a wonderful yet subtle upgrade to the natural colour of my lips. Is it an exact match for Clinique’s black honey? No, the shade has more blue undertones. That said, I think it might be better. It offers the same, if not longer staying power; it’s more hydrating, especially around fine lines; and for £2.35, it’ll save you £15 on the Clinique. It’s a no-brainer.

