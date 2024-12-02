This £11 No7 bronzer is a top-notch alternative to Chanel’s £45 formula

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Ever since No7 launched its new pro artist range in October this year, it’s all I’ve seen over my TikTok. With everyone from influencer Kyra-Mae Turner to Bethenny Frankel discussing the new collection, I naturally had to get my hands on it.

Specifically, I had my eye on the pro artist cream bronzer (was £19.95, now £11.97, Boots.com), with social media users – including Frankel – hailing it as the next soleil tan de Chanel (£48, Chanel.com).

For those not familiar with the Chanel bronzer, it’s a cake-style formula that buffs into the skin to give a natural French-style flush of colour – oh, and it smells heavenly, too.

Could the purse-friendly offering from No7 be worth making the swap from Chanel? Could it really live up to the hype? That’s exactly what I set about finding out. Keep scrolling for my full honest review and verdict.

How I tested

open image in gallery I tested the two bronzers at the same time, with one on each side of my face – left: No7 pro artist cream bronzer, right: Chanel soleil de tan ( Lucy Smith )

Swiping both formulas onto my face, I applied No7’s on one side and Chanel’s on the other. I then buffed the product into the skin with a dense make-up brush and took a look at the finishes side-by-side. I paid attention to the feel, colour and any immediate textural differences, and watched how the formulas wore on my oily skin in the hours after application. As an extra – given the large price difference here – I noted packaging differences and the quantity of product provided.