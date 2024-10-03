No7’s beauty advent calendar is worth three times its price – here’s our review

Boots No7 25 day beauty secrets advent calendar
- Price: £60
- Worth: £236.65
- Number of products: 25
- Advent calendar highlights: Pure retinol night concentrate, future renew damage reversal serum, and define and enhance mascara
- Available: Now
- Why we love it
- Includes a full skincare routine, including a cleansing pad
- Good selection from the protect and perfect collection
With a mixture of hand, body, skin and beauty goodies, No7’s beauty secrets advent features 11 full-size products, with everything from a cleanser to SPF included. We’re not joking when we tell you this calendar will also set you up with a full travel skincare routine, with a make-up removing cleansing water (£17.95 for full-size, Boots.com); exfoliating cleanser (£11.96 for full-size, Boots.com); toning water (£9.95 for full-size, Boots.com); restore and renew eye cream (£22.95 for full-size, Boots.com); future renew serum (£34.95 for full-size, Boots.com); retinol (£37.95 for full-size, Boots.com); hydra luminous day and night gels (£17.95, Boots.com and £17.95, Boots.com for full-sizes); future renew SPF 40 (£34.95, Boots.com); and a protect and perfect lip balm (£9.95, Boots.com).
If all that wasn’t enough, there’s a total of eight make-up items, including an eyeshadow brush (£9.56, Boots.com) and, in-keeping with current beauty trends, a clear ‘no-make-up make-up’ lip oil (£16 for three, Boots.com). The make-up category is where you’ll find the most full-sized formulas in this calendar – indeed, there are no fewer than six eye, lip and cheek products included in full-size form.
Among our favourite items included was the pro artist luxe liquid blush (£10 as part of a set, Boots.com), as we were impressed with the creaminess of the formula and enjoyed the subtle flush it gave to the apples of our cheeks. Meanwhile, the ever-popular future renew damage reversal serum was thicker than expected and surprisingly acted as a two-in-one hydrator and fine-line filler, making it ideal for pre-make-up prep.
When it comes to the packaging, we thought the burgundy and gold Art Deco theme provided a luxury-looking touch for such an affordable calendar. We’d even go as far as to say it impressed us more than some luxury advents that are far more expensive. It’d make a lovely addition to your Christmas tabletop decor, too.