No7’s beauty advent calendar is worth three times its price – here’s our review

Find out what’s inside and whether it’s worth your money

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Thursday 03 October 2024 12:21 BST
The festive countdown is proving extremely popular
The festive countdown is proving extremely popular (The Independent)

The No7 beauty advent calendar is always one of the best value for money picks, and this year’s offering is no exception, with the brand’s 25-day ‘beauty secrets’ advent being worth more than three times its retail price.

Indeed, the £60 calendar offers shoppers more than £170 in savings, and includes fan favourites such as items from the restore and renew, and future renew collections. From retinols to lipsticks, you will uncover plenty of skincare and make-up, as well as a few nods to body and nail care, inside the calendar.

No7 has also launched its ultimate 25-day beauty advent calendar (£175, Boots.com) with a whopping 25 full-size products, with a combined worth of more than £500. Both beauty advent calendars present a stellar offering and are already proving hugely popular.

We got an early look at the ‘beauty secrets’ advent calendar, to find out what’s inside and assess whether it really is good value for money. Keep scrolling for our full review.

How we tested

We got our hands on the calendar ahead of launch, so we could put it to the test
We got our hands on the calendar ahead of launch, so we could put it to the test (Lucy Smith)

Always on the hunt for the best value for money, we got an early look at the lower priced No7 calendar, and committed the sacreligious act of cracking open all 25 doors months ahead of 1 December. We paid attention to the number of full-size versus mini products, and the quality of the formulas, testing them one by one. Here’s how we got on...

Boots No7 25 day beauty secrets advent calendar

no7 25 days of beauty secrets advent calendar review indybest
  • Price: £60
  • Worth: £236.65
  • Number of products: 25
  • Advent calendar highlights: Pure retinol night concentrate, future renew damage reversal serum, and define and enhance mascara
  • Available: Now
  • Why we love it
    • Includes a full skincare routine, including a cleansing pad
    • Good selection from the protect and perfect collection

With a mixture of hand, body, skin and beauty goodies, No7’s beauty secrets advent features 11 full-size products, with everything from a cleanser to SPF included. We’re not joking when we tell you this calendar will also set you up with a full travel skincare routine, with a make-up removing cleansing water (£17.95 for full-size, Boots.com); exfoliating cleanser (£11.96 for full-size, Boots.com); toning water (£9.95 for full-size, Boots.com); restore and renew eye cream (£22.95 for full-size, Boots.com); future renew serum (£34.95 for full-size, Boots.com); retinol (£37.95 for full-size, Boots.com); hydra luminous day and night gels (£17.95, Boots.com and £17.95, Boots.com for full-sizes); future renew SPF 40 (£34.95, Boots.com); and a protect and perfect lip balm (£9.95, Boots.com).

If all that wasn’t enough, there’s a total of eight make-up items, including an eyeshadow brush (£9.56, Boots.com) and, in-keeping with current beauty trends, a clear ‘no-make-up make-up’ lip oil (£16 for three, Boots.com). The make-up category is where you’ll find the most full-sized formulas in this calendar – indeed, there are no fewer than six eye, lip and cheek products included in full-size form.

Among our favourite items included was the pro artist luxe liquid blush (£10 as part of a set, Boots.com), as we were impressed with the creaminess of the formula and enjoyed the subtle flush it gave to the apples of our cheeks. Meanwhile, the ever-popular future renew damage reversal serum was thicker than expected and surprisingly acted as a two-in-one hydrator and fine-line filler, making it ideal for pre-make-up prep.

When it comes to the packaging, we thought the burgundy and gold Art Deco theme provided a luxury-looking touch for such an affordable calendar. We’d even go as far as to say it impressed us more than some luxury advents that are far more expensive. It’d make a lovely addition to your Christmas tabletop decor, too.

  1.  £60 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Boots No7 25 day beauty secrets advent calendar

Ultimately, we felt the value for money offered by No7’s beauty secrets advent calendar was second to none and, dare we say it, it’s actually quite tricky to find a high-quality advent calendar for less than £100. This one will provide you with tried-and-tested No7 favourites – namely, future renew, restore and renew, and the pure retinol ranges – as well as some newer, trending beauty items from the brand, to take you into the new year.

