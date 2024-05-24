Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

You can’t beat a healthy flush of colour that comes from a brilliant blush. The right one can brighten your whole face and add a radiant glow. However, with thousands of products available in every format imaginable, from cream and gel to liquid and powder, it can be an overwhelming shopping experience.

Different blushers deliver different finishes, some are ultra-glowy and shimmery, others are matte and rich in pigment, while some can be sheer but buildable. If you prefer something more natural when adding colour to your complexion, we’ve found the best blush for you.

It’s a balm, gel-like texture that couldn’t be easier to blend, simply dab it with your fingers or a fluffy brush to diffuse the colour. As it’s in stick packaging, you can apply it directly to the skin, or load up a brush and dot it onto your face. Our beauty writer loves that the finish is a radiant, glossy glow, without any shimmer or stickiness, so it won’t highlight texture.

Pat McGrath Labs divine blush legendary glow colour balm: £22.50, Lookfantastic.com

( The Independent )

It comes in nine shades, ranging from peachy pink (our tester tried and tested the shade peach lotus) to a dusky rose, vibrant pink and berry red, and you can even use it on your lips too for a quick burst of colour.

We’re not the only ones who love it either, it was also featured in our guide to the best cream blushers and it received high praise.

“Key ingredients include shea butter, squalane, and passionfruit extract, so it’s supremely softening and hydrating. Our tester recently took this beauty staple on holiday and swore by it for lip and cheek radiance. We also love the pink and gold packaging and find this chic product a joy to apply,” they said.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on make-up and more, try the links below:

If you’re looking for more make-up recommendations, read our review of the best cream blushers for a natural and long-lasting glow