Everything you need to know about Wyn Beauty by Serena Williams

Most people know Serena Williams for being one of the best tennis players in the world. In fact, she’s so synonymous with winning that she’s known as the GOAT (greatest of all time), with 23 Grand Slam wins under her belt, and she’s also the mother to two children.

But, if that wasn’t enough, the athlete is now stepping into the beauty space with US-based brand Wyn Beauty. Inspired by Williams’s eye-catching tennis outfits – leopard print skirts, purple dresses, pink arm warmers, you name it – the 10-piece range includes foundation, lipstick, mascara and more designed to be moved in.

Plus, it probably won’t go unnoticed that every product is wrapped in a vibrant green colour, just like a tennis ball, to keep the sporty theme strong throughout. And Wyn Beauty profits will support maternal care organisations, another sector incredibly close to Serena’s heart. So, it seems like the brand really touches on every element of Williams’s experiences.

(Wyn Beauty)

What beauty products has Serena Williams launched?

Right now, 10 products are available on the Wyn Beauty website. These include a foundation ($29, Wynbeauty.com) built with deeper skin tones as the starting point, resulting in 36 shades, promising a match for everyone. A matte lipstick ($20, Wynbeauty.com) in 10 shades. from vibrant pink to deep, rich browns. The concealer ($20, Wynbeauty.com), which comes in 20 different shades has been formulated with the brand’s patented HydraComplex designed to deliver 72 hours of hydration. And a waterproof eyeliner ($21, Wynbeauty.com) and eye pencil in jet black ($19, Wynbeauty.com).

Plus, there’s also a brow pencil in three shades ($19, Wynbeauty.com), a lightweight lipstick in 10 shades ($20, Wynbeauty.com), a mascara ($19, Wynbeauty.com), lip serum ($18, Wynbeauty.com) and a lip and cheek colour, too ($21, Wynbeauty.com).

Is the brand available in the UK?

Sadly, as it’s a US-based brand and still in its infancy, only US-residing customers are currently available to buy it online. However, we’re keeping a close eye on when this will change and will update you as soon as it becomes available in the UK.

Visit Wynbeauty.com to find out more

