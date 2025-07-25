10 best body washes for men, tried and tested

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

In the vast aisles of men's grooming products, body wash often falls under the radar, but picking the right one is important. The best body washes for men do far more than keep you smelling fresh. Yet, with shelves flooded by promises of unmatched fragrance and hydration, it can be hard to pick the products that will be best for you and your skin.

In my quest to find the best men’s body wash, I consulted skincare experts for their advice on what to look for. First, it is worth “considering if you have dry skin or oily skin”, says Dr Liam Piggott from the Grand Aesthetics skin clinic. “Dry skin generally needs hydration and moisturising, and may also be more prone to being sensitive if there are small cracks in the skin. You may benefit from products containing hyaluronic acid or natural butter from coconut, shea or olive oil. Oily skin may benefit from salicylic acid or tea tree oil to control oil and improve skin texture and appearance.”

Consultant dermatologist, Dr Sina Ghadiri, agrees, noting that it’s “good to look for ingredients to support your skin barrier and maintain hydration”. He adds: “Glycerin, colloidal oatmeal and ceramides are excellent choices. Anti-inflammatory ingredients like niacinamide can also be beneficial, especially for sensitive, inflamed skin or skin with textural irregularities.”

When it comes to dryness or sensitivity, in particular, using a bar of soap on your body might not be the best choice. “Many bar soaps are too alkaline and can disrupt the skin’s natural pH, potentially leading to irritation or a compromised skin barrier,” explains Dr Ghardi. “Body washes are typically more pH-balanced and can be formulated with additional ingredients catering to different skin types.”

With this in mind, I’ve found the best men’s body washes. Grab a loofah, and let’s dive straight in.

How we tested

We tested myriad formulas across a range of price points ( Luke Todd/The Independent )

When researching and testing body washes, I considered the advice from Dr Ghardi and Dr Piggott, keeping a close eye on the ingredient lists and which products are suited to different skin concerns.

Over two months, each body wash was tested in the morning to see if it could provide the invigoration I needed, as well as after a workout to test the cleansing claims of each formula. To identify the best men's body washes, I employed a rigorous testing regimen designed to assess the following criteria:

Effectiveness: I assessed whether each body wash left us feeling squeaky clean.

I assessed whether each body wash left us feeling squeaky clean. Skin-friendliness: I also judged the level of skin hydration, noting whether the body washes left skin feeling moisturised or stripped.

I also judged the level of skin hydration, noting whether the body washes left skin feeling moisturised or stripped. Scent: I looked for products with scents that impress without overwhelming.

I looked for products with scents that impress without overwhelming. Packaging design: Practicality is important, but I also wanted bottles that balance aesthetic and environmental appeal.

Practicality is important, but I also wanted bottles that balance aesthetic and environmental appeal. Skin concerns: So as to cater for everyone, I also enlisted the help of some fellow testers who have acne-prone and sensitive skin to find the best body washes for different skin concerns.

The best men’s body washes for 2025 are: