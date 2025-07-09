8 best safety razors that will help you boss your grooming regime

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Walk into any supermarket or pharmacy and you’ll find rows of flashy multi-blade razors – complete with lubrication strips and even vibrating handles, in some cases – promising your smoothest ever shave.

While these cartridge razors dominate the shelves, they don’t always represent the best options – particularly if you’ve got sensitive skin. More blades can mean more tugging and friction, which often leads to irritation, razor burn, and those dastardly ingrown hairs.

Enter: the safety razor – a simple, single-blade tool that’s been quietly making a comeback. Originally designed more than a century ago (the double-edge safety razor was first patented by Gillette in 1901), safety razors, by their very design, come with less drag, making them ideal for anyone prone to redness or bumps.

Safety razors are also far better for the planet, with no plastic cartridges and fully recyclable blades. They can be easier on your wallet, too. Sure, they can take some getting used to, but, once you’ve mastered the safety razor, it’ll be hard to go back.

We put a range of models to the test, from beginner-friendly razors to precision tools for seasoned shavers. Whether you're looking to cut down on irritation or just want a more sustainable shave, keep scrolling for the best safety razors worth adding to your grooming routine.

How we tested

Each razor tested was trialled at least twice ( Richard Jones/The Independent )

For this review, our tester shaved with a number of different safety razors – mainly double-edge safety razors, although, they did find a rare single-edged safety razor to include (more on that later). Each razor was used at least twice, using the blade included, or a Shark blade if a blade was not packaged with the razor.

For context, our reviewer has thick, curly, dark hair, which makes them more prone to ingrown hairs. Therefore, they did not shave against the grain, as they find this increases the likelihood of irritation.

Nivea’s shaving gel (£2.70, Boots.com) was used pre-shave, while Nivea’s sensitive after-shave balm (£8.69, Boots.com) was used post-shave. While our tester would advise using a shaving brush and shaving soap for the full safety razor experience, he understands those new to using a safety razor might not have a full shaving set, which is why he used these easily accessible Nivea products instead.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Richard Jones has been writing feature reviews for IndyBest since 2022. Whether he’s reviewing men’s wallets, hoodies, joggers or safety razors, he prioritises high-quality products that deliver, and he will only recommend those be believes are worth your money.

The best safety razors for 2025 are: