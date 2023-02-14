The Minecraft Crocs are so gloriously ugly, we’re in love with them

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Footwear company Crocs is no stranger to brand collaborations. The brand has made love-them-or-loathe-them shoes in partnership with Balenciaga, Justin Bieber and, yes, even KFC. But, arguably, none have been as gloriously ugly as the Minecraft Crocs collaboration, and boy do we want a pair.

Crocs has made a whole collection of foam shoes that are inspired by the much-adored video game. The collection includes classic and elevated clogs for adults and children, as well as a classic slide and either flat or 3D jibbitz accessories.

The limited-edition collection will be available from 16 February worldwide – in the UK, they will be stocked at Crocs, Amazon and Footlocker. You’ll also be able to don a pair in the virtual world as well.

It’s not the first time Minecraft has partnered with a fashion label. Last year, Burberry collaborated with the blocky game, releasing a physical capsule collection and a range of in-game experiences.

Minecraft x Crocs collection: Crocs.co.uk

(Minecraft)

The Minecraft x Crocs collection includes two classic clogs for adults and kids, as well as a Minecraft slide just for adults. There are also two classic elevated clogs for adults and kids, which come with four flat jibbitz charms and four 3D jibbitz charms. The jibbitz are already on sale – more on that below.

The shoes feature Minecraft-inspired graphics across the foam upper, with the famous Minecraft hills spread across the top, alongside cute mushrooms, tall and short grass blocks and flowers. The back of the strap has the Minecraft logo printed on it, while the outside rubber sole and the inside is completely black.

(Minecraft)

UK pricing has not yet been revealed, but the shoes are said to cost up to $70 (£58). You will be able to buy them from Crocs, Amazon and Footlocker from 16 February, while the in-game Crocs will be available for free in the Minecraft dressing room.

Minecraft x Crocs jibbitz: From £16.99, Crocs.co.uk

(Crocs )

There are two packs of Minecraft jibbitz charms available (£16.99, Crocs.co.uk). One pack includes five flat charms featuring the blockheads of Steve, Alex, a creeper, a pig and an Enderman.

There is also an exclusive pack of 13 3D charms (£34.99, Crocs.co.uk), featuring various characters, mobs, chest blocks and diamonds.

Obsessed with the Y2K plastic clogs? Read our Crocs buying guide for more recommendations