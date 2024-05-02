Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

While we don’t love the term anti-ageing – growing older should be something that’s celebrated, right? – for many of us, the want to reduce wrinkles, tighten skin and do away with dark spots is only ever increasing each year. Although we could probably bore you with a long list of how and why the desire to be young forever seems to be increasing (thank you, often unachievable beauty standards), unsurprisingly, the beauty industry has taken full advantage of products to “help”.

If you are in the market for a fine-line-reducing, hydration-boosting, collagen-increasing moisturiser there’s certainly no short supply, and our guide to the best anti-ageing creams has you covered.

When it comes to an affordable pick, the Ameliorate replenishing facial cream stood as the best budget-friendly option in our review. As a huge standout point, it doesn’t claim to make you look 10 years younger in an instant, instead, it focuses on hydrating and nourishing dry, dehydrated and sensitive skin. And it’s even suitable for menopausal skin too. Just keep scrolling to see why our beauty expert loved it.

“This is a gentle yet effective choice for dry, sensitive skin,” wrote beauty journalist Clare Austin. “The hero ingredient of this UK dermatological brand is the ‘LaH6 skin hydration complex’, a blend of six active moisturisers. Omega oils and hyaluronic acid feature. As well as boosting moisture levels, this cream reduces redness, soothes sensitivity and evens skin tone to brighten and bring a glow to delicate complexions,” she added.

“It sinks in beautifully, without feeling heavy, and smooths fine lines with its deep hydration,” she continued. Plus, it’s alcohol, paraben and sulphate-free, too, removing some of the beauty industry’s key skin irritators. What’s more, it’s currently reduced to less than £20, so there’s no better time to give it a try.

