6 best epilators for removing hair on legs, underarms and bikini lines

When it comes to hair removal, there are many options to choose from, ranging from shaving, waxing, laser and IPL.

Epilating is another, which is the process of removing hair directly from its follicle without pulling on skin and can give you smooth, hair-free finish for as long as four weeks. It can also remove the shortest hairs so there’s no awkward in-between growth phase.

As it involves multiple tweezers pulling hair from the root, there is often discomfort with epilating, though if you have waxed before, it will be a similar sensation. One way to reduce this is by epilating in warm water, either during or post-shower, for example.

We’ve put a variety of epilators to the test over a number of weeks to find the very best, whether you’re shopping on a budget, are particularly prone to sensitivity, or want to invest in a sophisticated kit to master epilating at home.

We’ve taken into consideration accessories and add-ons, as many high-end devices come with trimmers too to allow you to alternate between different types of electric hair removal.

While we cannot guarantee that they won’t hurt, we’ve also tried to be objective on how comfortable or uncomfortable they are to use. In our guide, you’ll find cordless, corded and battery-operated models, with varying speed settings and number of tweezers.

If you’re new to epilating, start with your legs, as it’s the flattest surface and will allow you to get used to the sensation. You can sometimes experience bumps or irritation – to avoid this, always hold the skin taut when using an epilator, as you’re more likely to remove the hair completely from its follicle rather than just break it above the skin. It can also be soothing to use a moisturising cream afterwards. Find our top-rated body lotions and creams in our guide to the best.

Braun beauty set 9 flex with facespa Best for: Use on wet and dry skin The most luxurious epilator we tried, this offering from Braun comes in a suede zipped case with a succinct and easy to follow guide, making it simple to store and get started in seconds. It’s a sophisticated kit that comes with a massage roller cap which makes for a gentler experience when removing hair, a skin contact cap to speed it up, and a facial cap for sensitive areas, along with two exfoliation brushes, a body massage pad, shaver and trimmer, as well as Braun’s electrical facespa brush with a spare battery and brush head. It’s still compact however and you don’t feel like you’re overflowing with accessories and add-on bits. The epilator is flexible and can be tilted forward, backwards and side to side, which is especially handy when tackling your bikini line and the contours of the inner thigh. The handle has an anti-slip grip so if you’re using it with wet hands in the shower, it won’t fall through your fingers. It’s a lot less painful to use on wet skin too. It has a red indicator light that comes on to let you know you’re applying the right amount of pressure, so it’s hard to go wrong if it’s your first time epilating. Our only gripe is that it takes two hours of charging for 40 mins of cordless use, so stick on Netflix while you wait. Keep in mind too that it doesn’t come with a UK three-pin plug, so you will need a two-pin plug adapter in order to use. Buy now £ 193.25 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Panasonic ES-ED53 4-in-1 wet & dry epilator Best for: Beginners This epilator has dual wide discs with 48 tweezers on, so it’s not for the faint-hearted. This epilator has dual wide discs with 48 tweezers on, so it's not for the faint-hearted. It takes an hour to fully charge for 30 minutes of cordless use and a red light will blink when you're running low on juice. There's also a LED light to detect any missed hairs. The head pivots 60 degrees too which helps effectively remove hair from crevices and is easy to guide along body contours. We especially liked using it with shower gel as the instructions detail if you wet the discs, add a drop of shower gel, it will foam once turned on and glides much smoothly along the skin. It only needs light pressure too and the epilator head is easy to clean under running water, as long as it's not attached to the electrical device when doing so. It comes with a head for legs and arms, a gentle cap, shaver head and bikini comb, so you can use it to remove hair from all the main areas of growth. There are two speed settings, normal and soft, but if it's your first time epilating, stick to the soft setting until you get more familiar with the sensation. With this epilator you'll also find five accompanying accessories; a delicate area cap, optimal contact cap, shaving head, timing comb and pouch. It's cordless too, allowing 40 minutes of use on a full charge which takes 90 minutes, or ten minutes use when charged for 15 minutes. The instructions provide detailed sets of imagery to show which direction to use the epilator depending on the area you're removing hair from. The longer handle comes in handy to help you avoid the need to be in uncomfortable twisted positions to get to those harder to reach areas, such as your bikini line. We also appreciated the light which comes on automatically when the device is turned on, so you can spot small hairs you might have missed. There are two-speed settings, and it's very quick: in ten minutes we had epilated our legs from the knees down. We did see hair regrowth but it was finer and returned two weeks after using this, so it's much longer-lasting than shaving. As the name suggests, it can be used on wet or dry skin, we found it felt less painful on wet skin-post showers and the curved epilator head is useful for catching hairs on contours and curves on your body. It's a sharp sensation that is initially a bit of shock but is easier to get used to than most. It is very loud, however, so perhaps not a tool to use late at night to avoid waking up flatmates. This pink palm-sized device delivers 30 rotations a second and was the smallest machine we tried, and comes with an extra epilator head for precise work, a USB charging cable and a mini brush to keep it clean. It's an incredibly compact and fuss-free kit to use, with the device coming fully charged so you can start using it straight away. There are two-speed settings and is overall a rather uncomplicated tool. When used on shorter hair on our legs, after shaving eight days before, it wasn't as painful as we were expecting. If you're squeamish, stick to the first speed setting, if you want to make the process quicker, the second faster setting will be best. This kit is ideal if you're new to epilating and want something that isn't overly fiddly. For £65 you get seven accessories in this Philips kit, including a shaving head, shaving comb, massage cap, trimming head, bikini comb, exfoliating glow and cloth pouch, making it quite a versatile tool if you're shopping for an epilator on a budget. It's quite a slim tool too, fitting comfortably in your palm while being lightweight and ideal for removing hair from underarms. Loud but powerful, it has two speed settings and we found there were no ingrown hairs for two weeks after using it on our legs. It is slightly painful but not unbearably so, it just takes some getting used to if you're new to it. Unlike the other Philips device we tried, it has to be plugged into a socket in order to use it so you are more limited on where you can put it to work. We'd recommend using this on shorter hair, to limit pain and increase effectiveness, but we were pleased to report it didn't snap hairs at all, but simply plucked them out as we'd hoped. This is an extensive kit full of add-ons to tackle all areas you want to remove body hair from and can be used on wet or dry skin. Along with the epilator, it contains an exfoliation brush and protection cap, shaver head, trimmer cap, facial cap, skin contact cap, pouch, cleaning brush and charging cord. It's cordless, lightweight, simple to set up and seamless to switch between different heads and caps. The exfoliation head helps keep skin smooth and feel less dry once you've removed hair, so it's as close to a salon treatment as you can get from the comfort of your home. It is quite fiddly, as there are so many different accessories, but it's a great kit if you're looking to invest or are an experienced epilator and want to upgrade your current device. While it's not totally pain-free, the sensation is similar to tiny statics and the epilator head is wide enough to make it much speedier and longer-lasting than shaving. The trimmer head is excellent for getting those hairs you might have missed or if you are too short on time to epilate.

