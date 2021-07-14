When it comes to beauty, us Brits have long admired the mystical allure of French women, from their effortlessly flawless fringes to their no-fuss make-up looks.

So, it is with good reason that we should also develop an acute interest in their skincare regimes too.

A category that is heralded by beauty editors and celebrities alike, French skincare was once an alien concept, but now all that has changed.

While pharmacies across the channel have long been a treasure trove of skincare gems, their products have only reached cult status worldwide in recent years as brands like La Roche Posay, Bioderma and Avéne started popping up on our Instagram feeds and finally became readily available on the high street.

No longer the industry’s best-kept secret, us mere skincare enthusiasts swear by French exports for delivering fresh and healthy-looking skin.

Read more:

But with so many different products lining the shelves, it can be tricky to know which ones are really worth spending your money on. To help, we’ve rounded up our pick of the brands we think deserve a place in your bathroom cabinet.

La Roche Posay La Roche Posay is perhaps one of the most well-known French skincare brands that has made its way across the channel. Founded in the 1970s, the brand prides itself on partnering with dermatologists to create formulations that really work and all of its products are noncomedogenic (meaning that they won't clog pores). La Roche Posay is also committed to offering products that can be tolerated by even the most sensitive skin across categories such as acne and aging. One of the brand’s most popular products, the toleriane ultra fluid sensitive skin (£18.50, Boots.com), featured in our round-up of the best moisturisers for eczema, with our reviewer saying it was well worth the investment. “The cream is also clinically proven to reduce sensitivity, and is the first facial skincare product to be awarded the Seal of Approval by Allergy UK,” they said. “We found this cream incredibly light, which is what makes it ideal for your face, as it’s less likely to clog pores. Its unique texture means that it’s fine to use in addition to make-up, without leaving your skin feeling oily or looking sweaty.” And in a recent interview with Today, Sarah Jessica Parker said it was her absolute favourite product. “I only have one. It’s the only moisturiser I’ve used forever. It’s just La Roche-Posay fluid. That’s it. It’s amazing. It’s very thin, so you can use it to touch yourself up. It’s great,” she said. Buy now £ 13.87 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Avène Named after the region of France in which it was founded, Avène’s products are all made with thermal spring water for a very unique reason. As the story goes, a horse with troubled skin was cured after drinking and swimming in a thermal spring in Avène way back in the 1700s. The area later became the place for a dermatological facility where patients would come to be cured of various skin ailments and in 1990, Avène as we know it was launched, using the same water as its key ingredient. The brand’s soothing thermal spring water spray (£9.75, Boots.com), which has a celebrity fan club that includes Diane Kruger, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rita Ora, featured in our round-up of the best affordable skincare products. “Whatever your skin type or concern, a bottle of this should always be kept nearby. It’s packed with skin-soothing ingredients that will calm irritated complexions. Whether it’s taking the sting out of sunburn, reducing redness after a reaction to another product or to keep you cool during a heatwave that robs you of sleep, it’s the best multitasker money can buy,” our reviewer said. Kendall Jenner is also a fan of the brand’s cold cream lip balm (£5.41, Amazon.co.uk). Last year, she told Allure that it was the one product she couldn’t live without while travelling. Buy now £ 9.75 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Caudalie Founded at a vineyard in 1995 by a husband-and-wife duo, Mathilde and Bertrand Thomas, Caudalie was created as a result of the couples’ belief that grapes contain exceptional powers for the skin. Today, Caudalie is a cutting-edge skincare line known for its patented age-defying technology, with products spanning cleansers, serums and SPFs. In 1999, Caudalie also created the first “vinothérapie” spa, which delivered unique treatments in Bordeaux, France and, since then, it has opened spas all over the world. The brand’s crushed cabernet scrub (£17.60, Feelunique.com), which is the first step in the “vinothérapie contouring treatment“ in Caudalie spas, featured in our round-up of the best body scrubs. “This is the closest you’ll get to a spa experience at home,” our reviewer said. “It combines our two favourite loves – wine and pampering. The luxe sugar scrub is made from cabernet grapes from a fancy French vineyard in Bordeaux and is scented with essential oils like lemon, geranium and rosemary to nourish and soften your skin.” Another of Caudalie’s bestselling products is the beauty elixir (£12, Cultbeauty.co.uk), which is designed to refresh your skin, acting as a toner and serum at the same time. Blake Lively, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Margot Robbie and Victoria Beckham have all said that they use it regularly. Buy now £ 17.60 , Feelunique.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Vichy Vichy Laboratories extends its expertise to multiple categories including skincare, make-up, suncare and haircare. The brand was founded in 1931 by Dr Haller, a dermatologist who discovered the skin-improving properties of volcanic water, which is at the centre of all of Vichy’s products. Plus, the brand works with dermatologists and allergy experts to ensure that all products are suitable for even the most sensitive complexions. Vichy’s aqualia volcano drop moisturiser (£25, Lookfantastic.com) featured in our round-up of the best anti-pollution skincare products, with our reviewer praising its ability to brighten even the most dehydrated complexions. “The gel formula is infused with squalene which provides antioxidant protection, prevents water loss and leaves your complexion with a luminous glow without feeling greasy,” they said. Buy now £ 25 , Lookfantastic.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bioderma If you haven’t heard of the beauty brand Bioderma, where have you been? While it founded in 1977, Bioderma has only become available in the UK in recent years, but is loved by beauty experts and enthusiasts alike. The brand offers all types of skincare so you can curate your own bespoke routine, from face serums and SPFs to shower gel, however, its micellar waters are among its most coveted products. Selling one bottle every three seconds, Gwyneth Paltrow is a big fan and described it as “the BEST make-up remover” she’s ever used on her wellness website, Goop. “It's unscented, doesn't dry your skin or sting, and gets rid of all your make-up with a few swipes. You're left with soft, clean skin,” she writes. The Bioderma sensibio H2O (£8.25, Boots.com), also featured in our round-up of the best micellar waters. “This cult cleanser is ultra-mild and contains fatty acids that help rebuild the skin’s natural protection against the elements and bacteria,” our reviewer said. “We found redness was reduced after a few days of use and it removed even waterproof eyeliners and mascaras easily. There’s also a separate version to help restore dry skin.” Buy now £ 8.25 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Embryolisse Laboratoires Embryolisse is a prime example of the French getting skincare just right. With more than 60 years' experience in the field, it offers a complete range of products that are made using up-to-date research and progressive technology. The brand’s products are loved by make-up artists and leading dermatologists around the world for its simple formulations that provide your skin with all the nutrients and moisture it needs. All Embryolisse products also abide by a strict formulation charter, which means they are tested by dermatologists and are suitable for use on even the most sensitive skin. Embryolisse’s cult lait-crème concentré (£13, Boots.com) is well-renowned in the industry, having shifted from a backstage secret at fashion shows to a staple in beauty enthusiasts’ make-up bags. One bottle of the product is sold every 23 seconds and Karlie Kloss, Scarlett Johansson and Kim Kardashian are all fans. Buy now £ 13 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

Voucher codes For the latest discounts on skincare and other beauty products, try the links below: Feelunique discount codes

Boots discount codes

Lookfantastic discount codes For the ultimate in Parisian style, these are the French fashion brands you need to know about

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.