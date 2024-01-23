Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Facial cleansing brushes can make light work of your daily skincare routine, helping to remove every last scrap of make-up, pollution and grime that might otherwise clog your pores.

But not all skincare tools are created equal. While there are myriad devices on the market, Foreo is a brand that’s set itself apart from the rest, with its range of gadgets (in bright, cheery colours) that use ground-breaking technology to keep your skin looking its best.

The Swedish beauty-tech brand is best known for its range of ‘luna’ devices that use silicone touchpoints and sonic pulsations to clean and clear your complexion. A number of celebrities – including Jessica Alba – are counted among the devices’ fans.

However, the devices aren’t exactly cheap and, as discounts are rare, any savings to be found are gladly received. As always, the team at IndyBest has been on the lookout for the best deals, and we’ve spied an offer on the Foreo luna mini 2, saving you a whopping 60 per cent, bringing down the price of the tool to less than £50.

The Indybest tried and tested Foreo bear is also slashed in price, as is the Foreo luna 3, which is less than half price at Amazon. So, if you’re looking to create salon-standard results from the comfort of your own home, keep reading for more intel on the DIY devices and the offers available now.

Foreo luna mini 2: Was £129, now £49.90, Amazon.co.uk

This handy gadget is said to use “T-sonic pulsations” to unclog pores, with Foreo claiming it can help remove up to 99.5 per cent of oil, dirt, make-up and dead skin. Designed with eight massage intensities and varying touchpoints for different areas, the device is ideal for those with combination skin. The thicker parts are designed to target oily zones, while the thinner points at the front are for gently cleansing sensitive areas.

The mini size also makes it super portable, meaning you can pop it in your bag for post-gym cleansing or trips away.In our review of a very similar gadget (the brand’s luna play smart 2), our tester said it helped to cleanse their skin more thoroughly compared with using a standard flannel.

“When it comes to cleansing, there is no denying that adding this Foreo brush to a skincare routine encourages a much more thorough cleanse,” they said. “Partly because it’s such a pleasure massaging your skin with it, but also because it is timed for you, so you’re not tempted to cut the routine short.

“Foreo prides itself on being a beauty-tech pioneer, and we have to say it’s outdone itself once again as its luna play smart 2 has fast become an invaluable asset to our skincare routine.”

Foreo luna mini 3: Was £209, now £98.90, Amazon.co.uk

This version of the luna mini features 12 adjustable massage intensities and a dual cleansing surface for a customisable skincare experience.

The design also features a larger brush head and a “glow boost” mode that helps achieve clean, glowing skin in less than 30 seconds. Foreo states the device also has softer and longer silicone touchpoints than its other luna gadgets, which means it glides over skin easily. It can even be paired to an app, giving you the opportunity to personalise your routine, according to your skin’s individual needs.

Foreo bear: Was £319, now £172.26, Amazon.co.uk

While there’s no denying this is a lot of money to spend on skincare, this deal at Amazon means the IndyBest-tested Foreo bear is a little more affordable. With ‘ears’ that deliver microcurrents to stimulate muscles in your face and neck area, this is said to have a toning, contouring and firming effect on the skin, while easing any puffiness. In our review of the best facial massage tools, the device was dubbed the best luxury option. Our tester described the massage sensation as “suitably energising”, and, as they “moved the device around their face and followed the app instructions, they could feel a gentle buzzing”.

