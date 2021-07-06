Facial cleansing brushes can help make light work of your daily skincare routine, helping to remove every last scrap of make-up, pollution and grime that’s thrown your way.

But, not all skincare tools are created equal. While there are a multitude of devices on the market, there’s one brand that’s set itself apart from the rest with its range of gadgets in bright and cheery colours that use ground-breaking technology to keep your skin looking its best: Foreo.

The Swedish beauty-tech brand is best-known for its range of “luna” devices that use silicone touchpoints and sonic pulsations to clean and clear your complexion, and counts a number of celebrities – including Jessica Alba – as longtime fans.

However, the devices aren’t exactly cheap and, while discounts are rare, any savings to be found are gladly received.

If you’ve been thinking about investing in a new skincare gadget, now’s the time to make the investment because the beauty brand has slashed the price of some of its bestselling devices.

Read more:

Everything from the luna mini 3 to the UFO has been reduced by up to 25 per cent as part of Foreo’s spring sale, but you’ll need to act quickly if you want to get your hands on one, as the discount is only available until 4 May.

For salon-standard results from the comfort of your own home, these are the DIY devices you can save on right now.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Foreo luna mini 2 (yellow): Was £99, now £74.25, Foreo.com

(Foreo)

This handy gadget is said to use “T-sonic pulsations” to unclog pores, with Foreo claiming it can help remove up to 99.5 per cent of oil, dirt, makeup and dead skin. Designed with eight massage intensities and varying touchpoints for different areas, the device is ideal for those with combination skin. The thicker parts are designed to target oily zones, while the thinner points at the front are for gently cleansing sensitive areas.

The mini size also makes it super portable, meaning you can pop it in your bag for post-gym cleansing or trips away. In our review of the latest version of this gadget, called the luna play smart 2 (£79, Boots.com), our tester said it helped to cleanse their skin more thoroughly compared to using a standard flannel.

“When it comes to cleansing, there is no denying that adding this Foreo brush to a skincare routine encourages a much more thorough cleanse,” they said. “Partly because it’s such a pleasure massaging your skin with it, but also because it is timed for you so you’re not tempted to cut the routine short.

“Foreo prides itself on being a beauty-tech pioneer, and we have to say they’ve outdone themselves once again as their luna play smart 2 has fast become an invaluable asset to our skincare routine.”

Buy now

Foreo luna mini 3 (yellow): Was £139, now £111.20, Foreo.com

(Foreo)

This version of the luna mini features 12 adjustable massage intensities and a dual cleansing surface for a customisable skincare experience.

The new design also features a larger brush head and a “glow boost” mode that helps achieve clean, glowing skin in less than 30 seconds. Foreo states that the device also has softer and longer silicone touchpoints than its other luna gadgets, which means it glides easily over skin, and it can even be paired to an app, giving you the opportunity to personalise your routine according to your skin’s individual needs.

Buy now

Foreo UFO: Was £169, now £135.20, Foreo.com

(Foreo)

If you’re a fan of face masks then this could be the gadget for you. The device combines the latest in skincare tech with potent mask formulas to deliver an indulgent facial treatment you can enjoy morning, night, or whenever you have 90 seconds to spare.

You simply place one of the brand’s sheet masks into the gadget, which will then run a pre-set program. The mask is activated and enhanced using “T-sonic pulsations” to help improve the absorption of active ingredients.

The UFO was our best buy in our round-up of the best electronic skincare tools, with the tester stating it’s easy to use and caters to all skin types.

“If you’re one who finds lolling around with a sheet mask on a tad time inhibiting, you need this in your life,” they said. “The reason why this gets top spot is not only for its ease of use and coming up with the goods it promises, but it’s also a real treat with well-made masks to suit all needs, and it certainly makes a statement on your shelf.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on beauty, try the links below:

For more skincare inspiration, read our guide to the best retinols for age-defying skin

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.