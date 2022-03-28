Whether you’re in the beauty know or not, you can’t have escaped the buzz around hyaluronic acid as a superstar skincare ingredient for hydration. You’ll find it in almost all types of beauty products these days, but serums generally contain a higher percentage and therefore pack the best punch if you’re looking for a hefty dose of hydration.

Hyaluronic acid is a humectant, which means it draws moisture to the skin, but it also holds 1,000 times its weight in water – so it not only attracts but, crucially, holds onto water. It’s a substance found naturally in our skin (as well as other parts of the body) that decreases with age – hence why our skin gets drier as we get older. Applying it topically should therefore boost hydration levels, helping skin look healthier, with fewer lines.

Serums packed with hyaluronic acid are therefore ideal for dry or dehydrated complexions, but all skin types will see the benefits of adding this hydration booster to their morning, evening or both skincare routines, layered underneath a moisturiser. The gentle ingredient is even suitable for sensitive or problematic complexions. Think of it as a big glass of water for thirsty skin.

And the good news is a hyaluronic acid serum doesn’t have to break the bank, with budget options including the new Garnier hyaluronic aloe replumping super serum. It’s just hit the beauty shelves and is the first hyaluronic serum from the high street brand. Even cheaper still is The Ordinary hyaluronic acid 2% + b5 (£6.40, Boots.com). It’s affordable, effective and well-loved – often selling out.

With both serums promising to support skin hydration, we put them to the test to see how they fared head to head.

How we tested

Our tester tried each product for seven days, comparing her dry to normal skin type to a week when she didn’t use a hyaluronic acid serum in her skincare routine. Each product was used both day and night layered on moist, just-cleansed skin and under the same day and night creams. We trialled both for ease of use and the results – both instant and after a week.

Garnier hyaluronic aloe replumping super serum Garnier’s first hyaluronic serum is formulated with 3 per cent hyaluronic acid. When applied, the brand contends that it forms a film that keeps water on the surface, thus slowing down its evaporation. In scientific terms, this indicates that it doesn’t contain low-molecular-weight HA, which is able to penetrate deeper into the skin, and rather sits on the skin, plumping the outer layers. It’s teamed with glycerin, another first-rate humectant that allows the skin to retain moisture, as well as antioxidising and moisturising aloe vera. The serum is clear, thick, and gloopy. We found one full dropper is all you need to drench the complexion. You’re instantly hit with a fresh green scent on application that we’re assuming comes from the aloe vera. The product instantly disappears, leaving a slight tackiness, unlike The Ordinary’s stickier serum, before you’re ready to apply moisturiser on top. After first use, this cocktail of ingredients had an instant effect on our skin. Most noticeably, it felt bouncy, plump and silky smooth to the touch, compared to using moisturiser on its own. In turn, this creates a better canvas for make-up – without it settling into fine lines or pores. Buy now £ 11.99 , Garnier.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Ordinary hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 This brand no longer needs an introduction, but, if you’ve been hiding under a rock, it’s the original super-affordable and effective ingredient-led skincare brand. This serum often goes out of stock as The Ordinary can’t keep up with demand. The science behind this formula literally goes a little deeper. It uses a combination of low, medium and high molecular weight HA for what it calls multi-depth hydration. So rather than sitting more on the surface, like Garnier’s serum, this penetrates further – hydrating at a deeper level. It’s coupled with vitamin B5, which further softens and supports skin hydration. When it comes to ease of use, this has a very similar thick consistency, but it sits on the skin slightly longer, so for best results we liked to wait a few minutes before applying our day/night cream on top. It also leaves the skin with more of a sticky finish, but that soon disappears once it’s layered with moisturiser. While this also has an instant hydrating effect, what we loved about this product is with continuous day and night use, our skin felt better and better. Buy now £ 6.40 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}