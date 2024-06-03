This Inkey List moisturiser is the best for acne-prone skin

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you have acne-prone skin, you don’t need to be told how frustrating it can be to clear up unwanted spots, blackheads and painful cysts. Everything from your menstrual cycle, hormones, medication, gym supplements, diet, and even stress can be factors that impact your skin, but sometimes the best approach you can take in your skincare routine is to keep things gentle.

A basic regime with just the essential hardworking ingredients can be the best first step in addressing blemished skin. One of those is retinol – one of the most potent anti-ageing ingredients money can buy, but it’s also able to improve texture, increase cell turnover, reduce pore size and minimise pigmentation.

Of course, retinol isn’t that simple. When introduced into your routine too quickly or if you use a concentration that’s too strong for your skin, it can cause irritation. That’s why it’s important to be picky when shopping for a retinol product.

Fortunately, we’ve done the hard work for you and found a blemish-clearing moisturiser packed with all the best bits of retinol. It’s so good in fact, it earned the title of best retinol cream for acne-prone skin in our guide to the best retinol creams and serums.

The Inkey List blemish clearing moisturizer 2% novoretin: £19, Lookfantastic.com

Despite being initially sceptical, our beauty writer loved the lightweight formula when they reviewed it: “On the surface, this moisturiser might sound like it has the potential to cause dryness, but our tester found the opposite. The texture of the cream itself is light and it sinks into the skin quickly.”

They added that “considering its affordable price point, this moisturiser is an impressive multi-tasking hero perfect for anybody with acne- or breakout-prone skin”.

What makes it so good you may ask? It features a powerhouse of ingredients including retinol, novoretin (a plant-based alternative to retinol), vitamin C and sulphur, which combined team up to reduce spots and smooth texture.

For less than £20, it’s one of the most budget-friendly retinol creams you’ll find, so add this to your skincare routine ASAP to be on your way to blemish-free skin.

