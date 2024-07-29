Mylee’s at-home wax kit delivers salon-quality results

Support truly

If you’ve ever suffered the blight that is in-grown hairs then you’ll know the yearning for an irritation-free hair removal solution and, reader, we think Mylee’s stripless wax kit might be just that.

You’re likely familiar with Mylee as one of the leading names in the at-home gel manicure sphere, but the brand’s waxing offerings – from the coconut and arnica stripless wax kit (£57.99, Lookfantastic.com) to the crème wax iteration (£59.99, Lookfantastic.com) – are not to be overlooked.

For those not in the know, stripless wax does away with waxing strips entirely (as its name suggests), using instead a self-hardening wax that sets around the body hair and can be peeled directly from the skin. It’s argued that stripless wax is less painful than its soft wax sibling and adheres to the hair alone and not the skin. This makes it gentler on the skin and better for those more prone to sensitivity. Keep reading to explore how our tester got on with Mylee’s at-home waxing kit.

While acknowledging that the Mylee kit was one of the more expensive ones they’d reviewed, our tester found that it really is an everything-you-need starter kit. “With the wax heater, beads, spatulas, pre-wax, post-wax and cleaning gels all included, you don’t have to worry about anything else,” they noted.

“One of the trickiest things about hot wax is making sure the temperature isn’t too hot (or it will burn) or too cool (or it won’t melt across the skin properly). Handily Mylee’s temperature control gauges take all the guesswork out of this.”

Our reviewer explained that, at first, you may use more wax beads than needed while trying to find a good rhythm with how much wax is used on the spatulas, but the good news? “These can easily be heated up and used again.”

Finally, they vowed that this was the least messy kit of those they tested, so it’s a top pick for minimal cleanup.

