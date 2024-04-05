Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Despite the constant rain, we’ve now certainly stepped into spring. The flowers are blooming, the temperature is warming up and the sun is shining much stronger. So, it’s now more important than ever to wear SPF daily (we’d recommend slathering it on your body all year round though).

If you’re looking for an easy-to-apply, two-in-one sunscreen then a moisturiser with SPF may seem like an easier way to layer on some sun protection. And we’ve got some good news for you because one of our favourites, Nip+Fab’s SPF 30 moisturiser, is currently reduced by an impressive 30 per cent.

Named best for dry skin in our guide to the best moisturisers with SPF, it was rated four out of five stars, giving it a real IndyBest seal of approval. Just keep scrolling to see why you should be adding it to your baskets.

Nip+Fab SPF 30 moisturiser hydrate nourishing: Was £29.95, now £21.49, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

“For anyone with dry skin, moisturisers are incredibly important. Locking in that much-needed moisture and flooding the face with hydration, you’ll need one that does the most while also protecting you from the sun. And we think we’ve found the perfect pick with this Nip + Fab formula,” wrote our tester.

Speaking to the formula’s strong hydration focus, they noted: “Hyaluronic acid hydrates, bio-water bamboo softens, and the rather wordy buddleja officinalis flower extract soothes skin while working as an antioxidant.” Plus, of course, the inclusion of SPF30 means it offers your skin protection from the sun’s harmful rays as well.

But, despite loving the hit of hydration and sun protection this product offers, our favourite part was actually the pump. “Simply push onto the skin to dispense the perfect amount, with no need for dirty fingers reaching into pots,” they shared. Making it a great option for those who are conscious of keeping their beauty products clean, too.

