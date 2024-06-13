Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Hair removal isn’t always a smooth process. Among the methods out there, there are at-home waxing kits (ouch), razors – which can cause razor bumps and discomfort for some – and IPL and hair removal machines, which can leave dents in your savings to make anyone wince.

Then, there are hair removal creams. Ticking the box when it comes to cost, convenience and speedy results, these hair-removal-in-a-bottle formulas work by breaking down the hair structure, which means that it should be able to simply wipe away from the skin with ease.

Winning the top spot in our review of the best hair removal creams, Woo Woo tame it hair removal cream is the one of the best to try. The best thing about it? It can be applied in the shower, while also being suitable for intimate areas. Here’s what you need to know.

Woo Woo tame it! vegan in-shower hair removal: £6.99, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lauren Cunningham )

In our review of the best hair removal creams, Woo Woo’s was crowned our tried and tested favourite, in part because it’s suitable for wide-reaching areas, including legs, bum and intimate areas. But what our tester especially loved about this formula was that it can be applied in the shower. This is great when it comes to “cutting down the time you have to stand in that awkward wide-leg naked pose in the bathroom”, they added.

The formula will need to be left on the skin for three to six minutes. Then, you will need to massage the cream away from the skin to remove the hair. In our review, it was easy to apply, owing to the spatula that comes included, and provided our tester with “rapid results”, as well as skincare benefits. The “formula is created with softness in mind”, our tester explained, and features “jojoba and aloe vera for more of a moisturising finish”. A great option if you’re looking for pain-free hair removal.

Buy now

For more pain-free hair removal recommendations, read our review of the best hair removal creams