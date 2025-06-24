My go-to gradual fake tan each summer costs less than £5

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
A saviour for parched skin on holiday, this product gives you a bronzed glow
Alongside facial SPF, frizz-proof heat protectant spray and a body sunscreen summer, gradual tan is among my top summer beauty non-negotiables. Simultaneously hydrating and bronzing skin, these lotions and creams are the ultimate hybrid in your suitcase.
As a self-confessed fake tan addict, I tend to get through a bottle of gradual tan at an alarming rate for my bank balance. Thankfully, I discovered Dove’s hero budget buy that sets me back less than £5 a pop.
Dove’s cult summer revived lotion needs little introduction among fake-tan devotees. For the uninitiated, the lotion nourishes skin (hello aloe vera and glycerin), while giving you a radiant and natural-looking glow.
The formula is lightweight and buildable – so you can customise your tan over time – and far less drying than other methods (goodbye tiger-bread skin). I’ve been using Dove’s summer revived for years, mostly applying it over an existing layer of fake tan, to prolong my glow. A saviour for parched skin on holiday, it’s also my go-to for topping up a real tan after a day at the beach.
Whether you’re a fake tan beginner looking to ease yourself in or are after a new budget gradual formula, here’s everything you need to know about Dove’s summer revived lotion.
Dove’s lotion is designed to be applied just as you would a normal body lotion, and I usually apply the product over the top of an existing layer of tan, blending with my hands for a more streak-free finish. From how easy it is to apply to the natural-looking results, here’s why Dove’s summer revived deserves a spot in your fake-tan kit.
A stellar all-rounder, Dove’s gradual tanning lotion helps to build a natural glow, with minimal effort. The lightweight lotion can be applied with a mitt or your hands (make sure to wash them after, of course), gliding across the skin easily and drying within five minutes.
Infused with soothing aloe vera extract and hydrating glycerin, as well as naturally derived tanners, it’s the perfect swap-in for your daily moisturiser when you want a naturally bronzed look.
You can apply as liberally or as sparingly as you like, depending on the results you want. Thanks to the hybrid hydrating formula, stubborn dry areas (such as elbows, ankles and knees) are also much easier to tackle. Plus, it’s non-staining, so, you can apply with no risk of staining your sheets or clothes.
I love the subtle scent (good for those who don’t like the biscuit-like smell of fake tan), and its moisturising formula leaves skin smooth and supple for up to 48 hours. Just one application is enough to see instant sun-kissed results, and the lotion consistency helps prevent tell-tale streaks.
In the winter, I’ll apply this product on clean skin, for a mid-week pick-me-up. During the summer, I use this formula to prolong a fake or natural tan (if I’m so lucky). Providing a hydration boost while enhancing your already-bronzed skin, it’s a suitcase must-have and a summer staple. Better yet, it’s almost always on sale (trust me). Case in point: it’s less than £5 on Amazon right now.
If you’re after an affordable fast-track to an understated glow, Dove’s budget buy is hard to beat. Whether applied on clean skin for a naturally radiant look or used to enhance an existing tan, the multipurpose formula hydrates, nourishes and bronzes. With summer here, Amazon’s offer couldn’t have landed at a better time.
