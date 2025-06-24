My go-to gradual fake tan each summer costs less than £5

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Alongside facial SPF, frizz-proof heat protectant spray and a body sunscreen summer, gradual tan is among my top summer beauty non-negotiables. Simultaneously hydrating and bronzing skin, these lotions and creams are the ultimate hybrid in your suitcase.

As a self-confessed fake tan addict, I tend to get through a bottle of gradual tan at an alarming rate for my bank balance. Thankfully, I discovered Dove’s hero budget buy that sets me back less than £5 a pop.

Dove’s cult summer revived lotion needs little introduction among fake-tan devotees. For the uninitiated, the lotion nourishes skin (hello aloe vera and glycerin), while giving you a radiant and natural-looking glow.

The formula is lightweight and buildable – so you can customise your tan over time – and far less drying than other methods (goodbye tiger-bread skin). I’ve been using Dove’s summer revived for years, mostly applying it over an existing layer of fake tan, to prolong my glow. A saviour for parched skin on holiday, it’s also my go-to for topping up a real tan after a day at the beach.

Whether you’re a fake tan beginner looking to ease yourself in or are after a new budget gradual formula, here’s everything you need to know about Dove’s summer revived lotion.

How I tested

My well-used Dove lotion ( Daisy Lester )

Dove’s lotion is designed to be applied just as you would a normal body lotion, and I usually apply the product over the top of an existing layer of tan, blending with my hands for a more streak-free finish. From how easy it is to apply to the natural-looking results, here’s why Dove’s summer revived deserves a spot in your fake-tan kit.