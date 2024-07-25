Support truly

Just like SPF, sweat-proof make-up and seasonal scents, fake tan is a holy grail beauty buy during the summer months. These glow-getting formulas give you that post-holiday look, without the need to jet off to warmer climes.

Whether you favour ease of application or need a hydrating formula for dry skin, no two formulas are made equal, and it all comes down to finding the right fake tan for you.

But if you don’t know where to start, one fake tan in particular beat 16 other formulas to take the crown in our tried and tested review.

Enter: St Moriz’s luxe hydra glow clear tanning mousse. Clear in colour so it doesn’t transfer onto sheets, it’s a fast track for a natural-looking tan in as little as an hour.

If you’re searching for the fake tan formula to carry you through the summer months, here’s everything you need to know about St Moriz’s mousse – and how to pick up a bottle for yourself.

St. Moriz Luxe hydra-glow clear tanning mousse: £19, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( St Moriz )

According to our tester, St. Moriz’s hydra glow clear tanning mousse takes the good bits from every fake tan style. “Clear in colour, it won’t leave you looking tangoed immediately after application, doesn’t stain bed sheets and leaves no sticky, greasy feeling, just a natural-looking golden glow,” they said.

It’s a mousse, so it’s incredibly easy to apply with a mitt (make sure to cover every area thoroughly) while the lightweight formula instantly absorbs. “Rose water, goji berry extract and glycerin give it skin-boosting properties which hydrate, nourish and reduce redness,” they noted. Plus, the sweet scent is far from your typical fake tan too. What more could you ask for?

