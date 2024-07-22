Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Fake tan guru James Read has been in the business of sunless tanning for more than two decades. Having worked behind the scenes on fashion week for Tom Ford and Burberry, and tanned the likes of Mariah Carey and Rosie Huntington-Whitely, it’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about faking a golden glow.

Fake devotees might already be familiar with the name, thanks to his dissolved eponymous brand. But now, he’s back – putting his wealth of experience into a new fake tan venture: Self Glow by James Read.

Marrying skincare and tanning, the roster includes just five products: a gradual tan, moisturiser, tanning facial, tanning face drops, an overnight tanning serum and a face mask. Designed to streamline the tanning process, the formulas are meant to slot easily into your existing routine, whether it’s replacing your night cream or your daily lotion.

The tanning world has come a long way in 20 years, with the days of extreme spray tans (see Noughties-era Paris Hilton) and badly formulated ingredients long gone. Read’s new brand aims to showcase the best in innovation, with an emphasis on nourishing formulas that enhance your natural complexion, rather than masking it.

Embracing the “shroom boom” in skincare, the formulas are powered by fermented mushrooms, as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid and aloe vera, and skin-replenishing actives like shea butter, squalane, apricot oil, kakadu plum, natural cocoa extracts, and plant-based DHA.

How I tested Self Glow by James Read

open image in gallery The finished results using the Self Glow range ( Daisy Lester )

With the fake tan pioneer returning just in time for summer, I had to try the new range for myself. As a skincare nerd and a fake tan addict, I swapped my go-to body and face formulas for the Self Glow products. Trialling the products for a fornight, I’ve applied the serum with a mitt (after showering and exfoliating) and the overnight facial formula before bed to test their glow-getting claims by morning, considering how nourishing and hydrating the formulas were, and of course the bronzed results.

Meanwhile, I used the gradual moisturiser as my daily lotion and the tanning drops at the end of my skincare regime. The range also includes a face mask with a tanning element, which I trialled while working from home. Starting from £39, the range certainly isn’t cheap – but is it worth it? Here’s my verdict on Self Glow by James Read.