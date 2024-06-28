Iconic London’s prep set tan is perfect for a long-lasting fake glow

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The feeling you get after successfully fake tanning is unlike anything else in your beauty routine, as your skin looks more glowy and healthy, and you feel like you’ve been out in the sun without exposing your skin to the UV. It’s a win-win.

But fake tanning itself can be a bit of a challenge. Self-tanners of old were famous for having an unpleasant smell, staining all of the bedsheets and the deeper tans tended to tip over into orange territory à la Georgia’s cheesy wotsit legs in Angus Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

Thankfully, self-tanners have come on leaps and bounds, with formulas no longer transferring or streaking, express options that can be on and off within a couple of hours and palatable scents that make fake tanning far more enjoyable. Some even have skincare included to give some added benefits alongside the colour.

Whether you love a lighter tan or a deeper one there’s a product out there for you and your skin tone. But for those of us who prefer something a bit darker, Iconic London has you covered with its prep set tan mousse. Read on to find out why we named it best for a deep tan in our review.

Iconic London prep set tan mousse in glow: £24, Lookfantastic.com

Our reviewer described this tan as “beautiful”, noting that “the snow-globe-like glittery bottle really is incredibly eye-catching so long as you shake it”. As for the tan, the “mousse was incredibly easy to apply with a tanning mitt and had a light guide colour to help make sure you reached every area”.

“It left us with an incredibly natural yet deep colour with no streaks or uneven patches.” But what of the smell? Our tester said it had a “very faint sweet biscuity smell” which they “enjoyed”.

You won’t be glittering like a disco ball with this one, instead, it gives a deep shade that lasted our reviewer for a week with regular exfoliation. So if you love a deep tan, this option needs to go top of your list.

