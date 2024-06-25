This £45 beauty box is brimming with £130 worth of summer essentials

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Just like our wardrobe refreshes each season, so does our beauty arsenal. While SPF is a year-round essential, some formulas are summer heroes – think fake tan, sweat-proof setting sprays and holiday-in-a-bottle fragrances.

Whether you’re enjoying the heatwave at home or flying off to even warmer climes, the LOOKFANTASTIC summer edit has landed just in time to fill up your bathroom cabinet and make-up bag for the hot weather ahead.

As always, the beauty box offers stellar value for money. Setting you back £45 but with an overall value of £130, the edit includes cult brands like Sol De Janeiro, Isle of Paradise and Nars, as well as beauty editor-favourites including Ultrasun, Aveeno and Iconic.

Spanning fake tan, bronzers and liquid blushers, it’s also packed with essential summer skincare like body scrubs, SPF and hair masks. In other words, everything you need for your next beach holiday (helpfully, a lot of the products are travel size, too).

How I tested the LOOKFANTASTIC summer edit

open image in gallery The full contents of Lookfantastic’s summer beauty edit ( Daisy Lester )

To find out if it’s as good as it sounds, I got my hands on Lookfantastic’s summer heroes edit to give our verdict on the contents inside. Unpacking the box, I considered value-for-money, the variety of formulas and how useful they are for summer (and beyond). Here’s my full lowdown on the summer box.