This £45 beauty box is brimming with £130 worth of summer essentials

LOOKFANTASTIC summer heroes edit
- Number of products: 11
- Why we love it
- Variety of products
- Travel sized formulas for hand luggage
- Good value for money
You’ll find 11 products in the summer box, including skincare, make-up and haircare. Considering the price, there’s a nice balance of full-size formulas and deluxe-sized products (five and six, respectively).
When it comes to skincare, a full-sized Aveeno skin renewal body scrub is the perfect addition to your summer beauty routine. Whether used as a fake tan prep or after a salty swim in the sea, it works to nourish and exfoliate skin. There’s also a mini version (and I mean mini, it’s just 15ml) of Youth to the People’s green tea, spinach and vitamins superfood cleanser. I’ve dabbled with this formula for years and love it for giving skin a radiant glow while removing make-up.
Also in the line-up is one of Sol De Janeiro’s scents: Rio radiance. Tropical, fruity and fresh, the travel-sized fragrance immediately transports you to warmer climates.
As for haircare, Philip Kingsley’s swimcap hair mask is a holiday haircare hero. Designed to be applied to wet hair before swimming or sunbathing, it protects your strands from chlorinated or salt water (great for those with coloured locks). Another holiday essential arrives in the form of Ultrasun’s SPF for your eye area. I’m guilty of neglecting my undereye area when applying sunscreen, so Ultrasun’s dedicated formula is a good reminder that this area is just as important to protect.
But the highlights for me are the fake tan and make-up goodies. Not only is there a travel-friendly 75ml Gatineau golden glow gradual tan (it’s a beauty editor-favourite thanks to its nourishing formula and natural finish), but there’s also Isle of Paradise’s medium shade self-tanning oil mist. I love this formula for its easy application, hydration boost and bronzed results. Better yet, it fades without any patchiness (no tiger bread legs in sight).
As for make-up, Iconic London’s 12.5 liquid blush comes out in a gorgeous coral-pink hue and can be blended easily with your fingertips on the cheeks and the bridge of your nose for a healthy flush. There’s also a mini version of Nars’ cult bronzer in the shade laguna 02, giving skin a natural-looking contour. Again, this can be applied fuss-free with your fingertips, so both pocket-size products are perfect for topping up on the go.